Phyllis Meagher, 91
Phyllis Elaine Nelson Meagher, 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating. A dessert reception will follow. Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with her late husband, John Meagher.
Bonner County History - Jan. 26, 2023
A crackling fireplace blended with holiday decor at the Campus Christian Center in Moscow, Idaho for the marriage of Miss Patricia Allen, Sandpoint, and Gary Bates, Granite. Parents of the couple are Mrs. Don Storlie, Anchorage; Lloyd Allen, Sandpoint; and Mr. and Mrs. Kyle C. Bates of Granite. After their honeymoon, the newlyweds will reside in Moscow where the bridegroom attends the U of I and the bride is employed by Idaho First National Bank.
Roger E. Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene, 78, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Services will be held at a later date. Roger was born July 8, 1944, in Crookston, Minn., to Ernest and Beulah Beauchene. He moved to Sandpoint at the age of 7. After his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
219 sees a bit of the wild life
Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
Leonora 'Lennie' Andrews, 97
Leonora Andrews passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Her last days were spent peacefully with family by her side. To family and friends, she was known as “Lennie.”. Lennie was born in the city of Pasay, Philippines. She was a World War II bride, marrying U.S. sailor George Andrews in 1946. In 1948, with a 1-year-old daughter, she joined her husband in the U.S., where Sandpoint, Idaho, became their home for more than 70 years.
The future of Dub's
SANDPOINT — It was time for a change — and Dub's owners Marty and Jeralyn Mire wanted it to be on their terms. Marty Mire was ready to retire on more than just a part-time basis, but neither he, nor his wife, Jeralyn, wanted to close their iconic Sandpoint restaurant.
Legals for January, 25 2023
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1768 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Malia Rohletter, A petition to change the name of Malia Rohletter, now residing in the City of Priest River, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Malia Cozine. The Reason for the change in name is: Religious Reason. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o’clock a.m. on 2/8/23 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Dec 29, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/M.K. Larson Deputy Clerk Legal#4788 AD#4215 January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023 _________________________
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
Veterans outreach date announced
A representative from the Bonner County Veterans Service Office will visit Priest River next month to help area veterans. Bonner County Service Officer Bryan Hult will be at VFW Post 2909, 113 Larch St., Priest River, on Feb. 22. His visit will start at 8:30 a.m. and end about 2 p.m.
Clark Fork girls win at Noxon
Clark Fork hosted Noxon and came away with the win Tuesday. Lilly Reuter scored 15 points for the Wampus Cats to help take the home team take a 50-41 win over the Red Devils. “Eloise and Lily came out as the dynamic duo in the first quarter,” head coach Jordan Adams said. “Eloise had a ton of assists and Lilly made so many shots.”
Bulldogs lose tough battle in overtime
Karli Banks scored 15 points for the Bulldogs to help Sandpoint take the Inland Empire League game against Timberlake into overtime. However, the Tigers took control in the period to take the win, 57-48. “We had some really good stretches but we turned the ball over too much,” head coach...
Grant has students learning to ride in style
Kootenai Elementary kindergartners are learning how to ride in style — thanks to a local donation and the Strider Education Foundation's All Kids Bike program. Teresa Kemink, Kootenai Elementary physical education teacher, applied for a grant from the program. A Sandpoint donor contributed to the program to ensure the LPOSD school could receive this grant, district officials said.
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 9, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 33000 block of Highway 200 at 6:49 a.m. Report of an unknown-injury accident in the 31000...
Charges filed in dog abandonment case
Bonner County Sheriff's Office is filing 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against two former Bonner County residents. Charges were filed Wednesday morning against Jacob M. McCowan, 45, and Jessica L. Smurtwaite, 31. Both have left Idaho and are now residing near Salt Lake City, Utah. The charges...
Open meeting laws at forefront of commission meeting
Instead of dipping their toes gently into county business, commissioners dove headfirst into disorder at Tuesday’s business meeting. Despite voting to adopt the order of the agenda, commission chairman Steve Bradshaw mixed up the order and called for public comment and approval of the consent agenda prior to an agenda item that was supposed to be a report from the District 2 commissioner.
