Idaho State

KOOL 96.5

Armed, Dangerous South Idaho Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals

Idaho authorities are searching for a wanted federal fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous and could very well be in southern Idaho. Have you seen Johnny Lee Martinez?. Johnny Lee Martinez, 41, is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release from jail, according to his profile on...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Lori Vallow Daybell wants her case dismissed

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Lori Vallow Daybell, through her attorneys, filed a motion to dismiss her case due to the lack of a speedy trial. The motion states that the court has violated Vallow Daybell's 6th amendment right to a speedy trial because the government requested more time and the court granted it by moving Vallow Daybell's trial date to January 9, 2023, and then again to April 3, 2023. Her defense team argues that even with the 40-day delay for a competency review from October 2022 to November 2022, it does not justify the trial being set three years after she was arrested.
Idaho Capital Sun

Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 25, 2023 Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters.  That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a Jan. 9 […] The post Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
PSU Collegio

‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far

I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents

If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies

A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho

Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
IDAHO STATE

