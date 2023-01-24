Read full article on original website
Armed, Dangerous South Idaho Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals
Idaho authorities are searching for a wanted federal fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous and could very well be in southern Idaho. Have you seen Johnny Lee Martinez?. Johnny Lee Martinez, 41, is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release from jail, according to his profile on...
Post Register
Lori Vallow Daybell wants her case dismissed
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Lori Vallow Daybell, through her attorneys, filed a motion to dismiss her case due to the lack of a speedy trial. The motion states that the court has violated Vallow Daybell's 6th amendment right to a speedy trial because the government requested more time and the court granted it by moving Vallow Daybell's trial date to January 9, 2023, and then again to April 3, 2023. Her defense team argues that even with the 40-day delay for a competency review from October 2022 to November 2022, it does not justify the trial being set three years after she was arrested.
Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 25, 2023 Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came into the limelight when attendees at a Jan. 9 […] The post Attorney general questions legality of ‘dangerous’ LGBTQ+ policy used in many Idaho schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
kmvt
Group is launching a campaign for restrictive driver’s licenses for the undocumented Idahoans
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho organization dedicated to empowering the Gem States Latino and immigrant community is launching a campaign so undocumented Idahoans can obtain a restricted driver’s license. Poder, which in Spanish means power, is a group in Idaho dedicated to organizing and mobilizing the state’s...
PSU Collegio
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far
I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
eastidahonews.com
Under proposed bill, Idaho couples would no longer apply for marriage licenses
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — A bill that would remove the legal requirement for couples to obtain a marriage license from their respective county recorder’s office will be printed for the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee to consider at a full hearing. The bill is sponsored by Sen....
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho
Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Ammon Bundy pleads guilty to trespassing charge, gets unsupervised probation
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday rather than proceed with a trial set for this week. The trespassing charge stems from an incident when Bundy refused to leave the property of St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian in March 2022. Ada County Magistrate Judge...
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho
Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
Idaho State Police investigating DUI crash with apparent shot fired near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a DUI car crash after the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst, Idaho. Troopers responded to reports of an impaired driver in a truck traveling eastbound on I-90. A trooper tried to pull the 32-year-old Spokane man over, but the driver sped away.
