Bonner County Daily Bee
219 sees a bit of the wild life
Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
KXLY
Disabled vehicle, crash blocks westbound I-90 lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The center and right exit lane of westbound I-90 are back open after they were blocked blocked from a disabled vehicle and a crash. The Incident Response Team has moved the vehicles to the shoulder. All I-90 lanes are now clear for the time being. COPYRIGHT 2023...
onekindesign.com
A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake
This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
KXLY
Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way
We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
KXLY
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
KHQ Right Now
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shop fire on Old Trails Rd. on Monday was extinguished with the joint effort of multiple fire agencies after the owner reported hearing a loud explosion and black smoke was seen rising from the area. According to Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10), the fire was...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Missing youth found
SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
KXLY
ISP: Suspected DUI driver crashes, possibly fired gun
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho -- The Idaho State Police has taken a 32-year-old Spokane man into custody for suspected DUI and leading law enforcement on a pursuit. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, ISP responded to eastbound I-90 near Cataldo for a man driving a Dodge pickup, reportedly impaired. Troopers said they...
REO Speedwagon coming to the Festival at Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Rock group REO Speedwagon will be coming to the Festival at Sandpoint this summer. The band is the first group to be announced as part of the 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series. REO Speedwagon will play the Festival at Sandpoint on Friday, August 4. The...
bonnersferryherald.com
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 9, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 33000 block of Highway 200 at 6:49 a.m. Report of an unknown-injury accident in the 31000...
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Leonora 'Lennie' Andrews, 97
Leonora Andrews passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Her last days were spent peacefully with family by her side. To family and friends, she was known as “Lennie.”. Lennie was born in the city of Pasay, Philippines. She was a World War II bride, marrying U.S. sailor George Andrews in 1946. In 1948, with a 1-year-old daughter, she joined her husband in the U.S., where Sandpoint, Idaho, became their home for more than 70 years.
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
KXLY
Two suspects face 31 counts of animal cruelty in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID -- The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they've identified two suspects wanted for abandoning dozens of malnourished dogs in the region. In total, BCSO is filing 31 counts of animal cruelty and abandonment against 54-year-old Jacob McCowan and 31-year-old Jessica Smurtwaite. According to BCSO, both suspects are...
