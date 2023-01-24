Leonora Andrews passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Her last days were spent peacefully with family by her side. To family and friends, she was known as “Lennie.”. Lennie was born in the city of Pasay, Philippines. She was a World War II bride, marrying U.S. sailor George Andrews in 1946. In 1948, with a 1-year-old daughter, she joined her husband in the U.S., where Sandpoint, Idaho, became their home for more than 70 years.

