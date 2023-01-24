Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 26, 2023
A crackling fireplace blended with holiday decor at the Campus Christian Center in Moscow, Idaho for the marriage of Miss Patricia Allen, Sandpoint, and Gary Bates, Granite. Parents of the couple are Mrs. Don Storlie, Anchorage; Lloyd Allen, Sandpoint; and Mr. and Mrs. Kyle C. Bates of Granite. After their honeymoon, the newlyweds will reside in Moscow where the bridegroom attends the U of I and the bride is employed by Idaho First National Bank.
Bonner County Daily Bee
219 sees a bit of the wild life
Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
onekindesign.com
A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake
This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
KHQ Right Now
Fish, eat and profit! Program pays anglers to turn in pike heads caught in Lake Roosevelt
NESPELEM, Wash. - Lake Roosevelt has a pike problem. A program intended to help rid the lake of the invasive fish could make for some fun, tasty and profitable fishing trips for area anglers. The Northern Pike Reward Program pays anglers $10 per northern pike head turned in at designated...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Phyllis Meagher, 91
Phyllis Elaine Nelson Meagher, 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating. A dessert reception will follow. Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with her late husband, John Meagher.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for January, 25 2023
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-1768 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Malia Rohletter, A petition to change the name of Malia Rohletter, now residing in the City of Priest River, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Malia Cozine. The Reason for the change in name is: Religious Reason. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o’clock a.m. on 2/8/23 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: Dec 29, 2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT /s/M.K. Larson Deputy Clerk Legal#4788 AD#4215 January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023 _________________________
Bonner County Daily Bee
Marvin Kirking, 95
Marvin Norris Kirking, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint. Marvin was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Belfield, N.D., to Henry and Cornelia Kirking. He moved to Coeur d’Alene,...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Pair charged with abandoning dogs
SANDPOINT — Two former Bonner County residents are being charged with 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday. Jacob M. McCowan, 45, and Jessica L. Smurtwaite, 31, are accused of abandonment of at least a large number of "Husky-type" dogs in...
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
KXLY
Clouds Today and Snow Tonight
We're tracking clouds with mild temperatures today. Tonight, we're expecting rain to snow and into Friday. Mountain snows will be heavy in Idaho and Montana. We'll have 1 to 2 inches of snow for Spokane, then we'll see rain showers. Saturday will bring snow showers then arctic air and winds for Sunday. Sunday is a possible alert day due to sub-zero wind-chill. It'll be calmer and colder for Monday and Tuesday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cheer sees success at Prairie Classic
Sandpoint High School's cheer team recently traveled to the Prairie Classic at Lakeland High School on Jan. 21. The team racked up a number of top-three placings. In the all-girl show category, the Bulldogs claimed first, in the all-girl stunt category, they claimed second, and the team took third place in both the sideline and pom categories.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Bonner County Daily Bee
The future of Dub's
SANDPOINT — It was time for a change — and Dub's owners Marty and Jeralyn Mire wanted it to be on their terms. Marty Mire was ready to retire on more than just a part-time basis, but neither he, nor his wife, Jeralyn, wanted to close their iconic Sandpoint restaurant.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roger E. Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene, 78, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Services will be held at a later date. Roger was born July 8, 1944, in Crookston, Minn., to Ernest and Beulah Beauchene. He moved to Sandpoint at the age of 7. After his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
KXLY
Winter returns! Friday morning snow and an arctic outbreak for the weekend - Kris
We are tracking widespread snow in the hours before the Friday morning commute. In bigger weather news, we are also tracking an arctic air mass that will seep in for a cold, windy weekend with wind chill values below zero. Plan your Friday. You'll need your winter driving skills for...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Leonora 'Lennie' Andrews, 97
Leonora Andrews passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Her last days were spent peacefully with family by her side. To family and friends, she was known as “Lennie.”. Lennie was born in the city of Pasay, Philippines. She was a World War II bride, marrying U.S. sailor George Andrews in 1946. In 1948, with a 1-year-old daughter, she joined her husband in the U.S., where Sandpoint, Idaho, became their home for more than 70 years.
KXLY
Disabled vehicle, crash blocks westbound I-90 lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The center and right exit lane of westbound I-90 are back open after they were blocked blocked from a disabled vehicle and a crash. The Incident Response Team has moved the vehicles to the shoulder. All I-90 lanes are now clear for the time being. COPYRIGHT 2023...
