Phone Arena
Samsung's Android 13 train is now stopping in two more US stations
Have you lost count yet of all the new and old Galaxy phones and tablets with high-end, mid-range, and low-end specifications Samsung has upgraded to a new OS version over the last few months? We know we have, although it's kind of our job to keep track of these things no matter how convoluted they might get.
Phone Arena
Samsung hypes Galaxy S23 series announcement with amazing 3D projection (VIDEO)
Samsung's next Unpacked event is creeping ever so closer with the festivities set to kick off on February 1st at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Galaxy S23 series pre-orders will start being accepted by Samsung at the same time and the phones will be released on February 17th. In Milan, Italy, on a building known as Samsung District, the company has put up a cool-looking 3D projection that promotes the camera array on the new phones, Space Zoom, and Night Mode.
Phone Arena
Another leak confirms Samsung Galaxy S23 price hike internationally
We are officially less than a week away from the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. Next Wednesday, the Korean tech giant’s flagship series for 2023 will finally be revealed.
Phone Arena
Metro by T-Mobile picks up a dirt-cheap and disappointing new TCL phone
If there's one thing both Metro by T-Mobile and TCL are known for, that's without a doubt the extreme affordability of their technologically humble handsets. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the latest result of the two's collaboration is both incredibly cheap and shockingly modest.
Phone Arena
First-ever OnePlus Pad and OnePlus 11R 5G handset are now confirmed for February 7 launch
If you thought OnePlus had absolutely no more secrets left up its sleeve ahead of a "Cloud 11" launch event after fully unveiling the company's latest ultra-high-end handset in China and also revealing all the key features and selling points of its next AirPods Pro alternative... you might want to think again.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
It's final call time for Samsung's Galaxy S23 series preorder Reservation Gift, folks! Those who intend to add up to $100 in store credits on top of their Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, or S23 preorder bonuses when the phones hit the tape, can take a nonbinding reservations now and decide later!
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 video teasers released as international launch draws nearer
It seems like February is going to be a very big month for Android. Not one, but two major flagships are making their debuts. While you might be sick of hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the relatively less popular OnePlus 11.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample gold mine keeps on giving: here are more examples
Yesterday we got to see what were claimed to be Night Mode shots taken by the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Those were uploaded on Twitter by user Edwards Urbina, who seems to have gotten his hands on an early unit of Samsung's upcoming high-end flagship phone, and has been bombarding us all with hot examples of its camera system since then.
Phone Arena
Garmin is finally catching up to Apple and Samsung with 'revolutionary' ECG tool... on one device
Do you know those touching news stories involving unsuspecting smartwatch owners whose lives are saved with the help of their on-wrist ECG monitors? Thanks to its wearable industry supremacy, Apple is almost always at the center of that type of media coverage, although in theory, the same could happen to (select) Samsung, Fitbit, Google, Huawei, and at long last, Garmin users.
Phone Arena
Google might soon improve Android's built-in screen recorder
The screen recorder that comes with Android might soon be getting new functionalities to make it more versatile than before. At least that is what Mishaal Rahman's recent discovery is pointing at, as it seems Google might soon introduce "partial screen sharing" to Android 13. This new feature would allow...
Phone Arena
India unveils a "homegrown" mobile OS to take on Android's stranglehold in the country
Last week an Indian government official said, "India is one of the largest mobile device markets in the globe. Our objective is to create a secure Indian mobile operating system that could also create choices and competition for Android's dominance in the Indian market." This took place as India's Supreme Court refused to give in to Google's request to block a ruling from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
Phone Arena
UK exclusive OnePlus Nord 2 5G deal makes the budget marvel a flat-out bargain
OnePlus' premium mid-tier phone Nord 2 5G is currently on sale on Amazon UK for nearly half-off, which makes it more compelling than most other top affordable phones of 2023. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G offers everything you could ask for in a reasonably priced mid-level phone. The phone has a large 6.43 inches AMOLED screen with a higher than the standard refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth visuals.
Phone Arena
This is the OnePlus 11 5G design
Do you want a teaser about one of the most anticipated Android phones of 2023? Well, we are here to serve you, so behold above the design of the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G, the company's flagship phone for 2023. The OnePlus 11 5G looks stunning and you can see the...
Phone Arena
The Samsung Galaxy S23 will feature new Gorilla Glass Victus 2
There are at least two good reasons why the tech news cycle is currently being dominated by news about Samsung. Firstly, the Korean tech giant is preparing to announce its flagship for 2023 - the Samsung Galaxy S23 - at an event on February 1st.
Phone Arena
Will any of these community created concepts be Nothing's next product?
As you might expect from company founder and CEO Carl Pei, Nothing is nothing like your average mobile device manufacturer. So far the company has released three products to its name including the Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Phone (1), and the Nothing Ear (stick) which is a pair of true wireless earbuds housed in a cylinder-shaped carrying case.
Phone Arena
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
While OnePlus is no stranger to unconventional hype-building strategies for new product launches involving the official confirmation of a product's key features and selling points, it's not every day six months that Amazon joins forces with the company to essentially do the same and further ramp up the buzz. But...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 powered exclusively by Snapdragon. Exynos not in Samsung's immediate future
We are almost there folks! We are officially less than a week away from the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. The Korean tech giant’s flagship series for 2023 is set to bring a lot to the table. More important, however, is what will not come along with the S23… and that is Exynos.
Phone Arena
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
So, after we reported that Huawei plans to unveil both a P60 and Mate 60 flagship this March, it was only expected that the rumor mill would start going. A set of Huawei P60 Pro specs already leaked once, but it was odd in this particular way, where it had a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, instead of the newer, 8 Gen 2 model.
Phone Arena
The Samsung Galaxy S23: Why better specs will not be enough to take on Apple
Normally, I would start with a dramatic opening referring to the imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23. Given that this is one of the biggest smartphone releases of the year, it makes sense to be excited. This time around, for me at least, this is not the case. Put...
Phone Arena
Leaked official marketing images for Sammy's Galaxy S23 Ultra cases surface
You probably are going to want to buy a case to go along with your new Galaxy S23 series handset. And you'll have quite an assortment to choose from based on official marketing photos of these official cases that were published by German site WinFuture. With the Galaxy S23 line expected to get a price hike in Europe and stay the same in the U.S., it will behoove you to spend the money on a protective case that can absorb the punishment of everyday life.
