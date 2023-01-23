ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
Japan tightens Russia sanctions after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan tightened sanctions against Russia on Friday following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people on...
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
New Venezuela opposition leader confident U.S. will protect assets

MADRID (Reuters) - The new president of Venezuela's opposition legislature is confident the United States will back the body by continuing to protect foreign assets like oil refiner Citgo Petroleum from creditors, she said on Friday. Dinorah Figuera, a 61-year-old doctor from the Primero Justicia party, was chosen to lead...
Gold retreats after virtually touching $1,950; awaits PCE inflation data

Investing.com -- Gold futures came within a hair’s breadth of $1,950 an ounce before retreating on Thursday, as bulls in the game appeared to be conserving energy for another crack at the key resistance if U.S. inflation data due in the next 24 hours turns out to be tamer than thought.
Bank of Mexico should discuss decoupling from U.S. Fed, says Mejia

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Decoupling from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy should be one matter for discussion for the Bank of Mexico's governing board at its upcoming monetary policy meeting, new Deputy Governor Omar Mejia said in a Bloomberg Linea story published on Wednesday. "We're going to be reviewing the...
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes

GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
Global 2023 economic view downgraded, at odds with market optimism: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Global economic growth is forecast to barely clear 2% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the greater risk was a further downgrade to their view, at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the start of the year. Falling energy prices, a...
Oil’s 2-week rally snaps on unexpected Russian supply, lingering U.S. worries

Investing.com -- Oil erased its January rally after crude prices posted their first weekly loss in three weeks and the second one for the month on reports of a surfeit of unexpected Russian supply headed for the market and signs that U.S. economic concerns were as important as bullish optimism over Chinese oil demand.
Dollar's comeback beginning to look 'appealing' as U.S. stocks enter rally mode

Investing.com -- The dollar has faced hammer blow after hammer blow in its attempts to hold ground against rivals, but the greenback is finally starting to look 'appealing' as U.S. equities pick up steam against their European rivals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket...
Oil prices firm on upbeat U.S. economic data

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, buoyed by better than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures gained $1.17, or 1.34%, to trade at $88.64 a barrel by 1332 GMT. U.S. crude...
Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says intimidation effort failed

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones in waves of attacks on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, damaging dozens of buildings and energy facilities in an array of regions, officials said. Crowds of people took cover in Kyiv's metro stations as an air raid alert sounded...
Djokovic defends 'misused' father over Russia flag controversy

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic defended his father after a video emerged showing him posing at the Australian Open with some fans holding Russian flags, saying he was "misused" by the individuals and that his family was against war. Djokovic's father Srdjan skipped his son's semi-final win over Tommy Paul on...

