Google widens its testing of WhatsApp-like feature for its Messages platform
Android users, you can't complain about how messaging on the platform is behind the times if you're using one of the messaging apps offered by your carrier. If you use Android and want features like end-to-end encryption, read receipts, typing indicators, and no character limit (vs. 160 limit with SMS), you need to be using the Google Messages app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
Google Meet’s file sharing system has just become less disruptive
After the long-awaited in-meeting reactions were finally rolled out last week, Google Meet is now getting yet another update that further enhances one existing feature: file sharing. With just two improvements added, Google has made file sharing via Meet a breeze. The most important improvement included with the update makes...
iPhone 15 Ultra may have better imaging and performance capabilities than Pro, iOS 17 code reveals
More alleged details have emerged about the iPhone 15 series and the next version of Apple's smartphone operating system, iOS 17. iOS 16 has been a buggy release, with users still reporting a myriad of problems. It's a huge update though and introduced many new features and visual changes. Earlier this month, seasoned journalist Mark Gurman said that iOS 17, which is codenamed Dawn, may not have too many new features.
OnePlus 11 video teasers released as international launch draws nearer
It seems like February is going to be a very big month for Android. Not one, but two major flagships are making their debuts. While you might be sick of hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the relatively less popular OnePlus 11.
Google News app on tablets to get a Material You redesign
Material You has been the de facto design language for Android since its unveiling back in 2021. Since then, Google has been hard at work updating all their apps to fit the new design, including those used in tablets, but there was one app that was partly overlooked, Google News.
Will any of these community created concepts be Nothing's next product?
As you might expect from company founder and CEO Carl Pei, Nothing is nothing like your average mobile device manufacturer. So far the company has released three products to its name including the Nothing ear (1) true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Phone (1), and the Nothing Ear (stick) which is a pair of true wireless earbuds housed in a cylinder-shaped carrying case.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample gold mine keeps on giving: here are more examples
Yesterday we got to see what were claimed to be Night Mode shots taken by the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Those were uploaded on Twitter by user Edwards Urbina, who seems to have gotten his hands on an early unit of Samsung's upcoming high-end flagship phone, and has been bombarding us all with hot examples of its camera system since then.
T-Mobile offers the Motorola Edge 2022 for free with budget trade-ins
T-Mobile has quietly launched a new promotion that has one of Motorola’s best mid-range smartphones, the Edge 2022, available for free with trade-ins. What makes this a good deal is that the carrier accepts budget trade-ins, so you’ll be able to change your oldest, cheapest devices for the Edge 2022.
Metro by T-Mobile picks up a dirt-cheap and disappointing new TCL phone
If there's one thing both Metro by T-Mobile and TCL are known for, that's without a doubt the extreme affordability of their technologically humble handsets. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the latest result of the two's collaboration is both incredibly cheap and shockingly modest.
Some Android Auto users are experiencing a strange "Searching for GPS" Google Maps bug
In the last few days, some users have been experiencing an issue with Google Maps on Android Auto, reports 9to5Google. The affected users are seeing "Searching for GPS" on their Android Auto. Android Auto "Searching for GPS" issue surfaces. The affected users have taken it to Reddit and Google Support...
Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed is just your 'average' iPhone user in new privacy-focused Apple ad
Apple is sure proud of all the privacy-protecting and security-enhancing features it has added to its iPhones over the last couple of years, taking advantage of multiple advertising opportunities to highlight what the company clearly views as a crucial user benefit compared to the competition's offerings in the same field.
TikTok opens direct messaging to everyone amidst legal woes
In the midst of all the legal issues surrounding ByteDance and its popular platform, TikTok, the company has decided to enable direct messaging for all app users. TikTok's direct messaging feature was only available to users who followed each other. This feature was first introduced in November 2022 for a small group of users as part of a beta test but is now being rolled out to all as an additional option.
The Vivo X90 series is launching globally next week: here are the official date and time
Vivo launched its latest flagship phone lineup, the Vivo X90 Series, in November last year in China. The company has now finally come out with an announcement for the official date of the phone's global launch, which is set for February 3 (10 PM GMT on February 2, 6 AM GMT+8).
A new Huawei P60 Pro spec leak points to massive processor upgrade
So, after we reported that Huawei plans to unveil both a P60 and Mate 60 flagship this March, it was only expected that the rumor mill would start going. A set of Huawei P60 Pro specs already leaked once, but it was odd in this particular way, where it had a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, instead of the newer, 8 Gen 2 model.
First-ever OnePlus Pad and OnePlus 11R 5G handset are now confirmed for February 7 launch
If you thought OnePlus had absolutely no more secrets left up its sleeve ahead of a "Cloud 11" launch event after fully unveiling the company's latest ultra-high-end handset in China and also revealing all the key features and selling points of its next AirPods Pro alternative... you might want to think again.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
It's final call time for Samsung's Galaxy S23 series preorder Reservation Gift, folks! Those who intend to add up to $100 in store credits on top of their Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, or S23 preorder bonuses when the phones hit the tape, can take a nonbinding reservations now and decide later!
Google scraps base Pixel Tablet in favor of "Pro" version
Over the past couple of years, Google has developed a penchant for teasing its products well in advance. The last example was back in October, when the company showcased its upcoming. Pixel Tablet alongside the. Pixel 7 and. Pixel 7 Pro. Three months later, we are as confused as ever...
Amazon confirms key US OnePlus 11 5G specs and pre-order start time
While OnePlus is no stranger to unconventional hype-building strategies for new product launches involving the official confirmation of a product's key features and selling points, it's not every day six months that Amazon joins forces with the company to essentially do the same and further ramp up the buzz. But...
Galaxy S23 powered exclusively by Snapdragon. Exynos not in Samsung's immediate future
We are almost there folks! We are officially less than a week away from the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. The Korean tech giant’s flagship series for 2023 is set to bring a lot to the table. More important, however, is what will not come along with the S23… and that is Exynos.
Another leak confirms Samsung Galaxy S23 price hike internationally
We are officially less than a week away from the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. Next Wednesday, the Korean tech giant’s flagship series for 2023 will finally be revealed.
