TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ukrainian presidency: 10 killed in latest Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine's president reported Friday as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks. The new casualties included...
investing.com

China’s reawakening from Covid slumber unlikely to save slowing global economy

Investing.com – A stronger economy in China is often a key ingredient for global growth. But as China prepares to flex its economic muscles following several years of slumber under Covid duress, some are warning that this time is different. As China reopens for business, the “positive spillover to...
investing.com

Israel hits Gaza as conflict flares after West Bank clashes

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) -Israeli jets struck Gaza overnight on Friday in retaliation for two rockets fired by Palestinian militants, further escalating tensions after one of the worst days of violence in the occupied West Bank in years. The rockets fired from Gaza overnight set off alarms in Israeli communities near the...
investing.com

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fatal shooting at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran raises tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A gunman stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran's capital Friday, killing its security chief and wounding two guards in an attack that spiked long-simmering tensions between the two neighboring countries. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it would evacuate the diplomatic post, accusing...
investing.com

Lebanese elite bury blast probe, pushing fragile state closer to edge

BEIRUT (Reuters) -In their move to bury an investigation into the Beirut port blast, Lebanon's ruling elite have driven another nail in the coffin of the collapsing state, stirring conflict in the judiciary as they try to avoid accountability at any cost. Long-simmering tensions over the investigation have boiled over...
investing.com

Analysis-Southern Africa calls the tune as great power suitors queue up

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa and its neighbours were at the centre of a tussle for influence this week when top Russian and U.S. officials visited, offering a rare moment of leverage for governments on a continent more used to being buffeted by events than wooed. With a war in...
investing.com

Oil prices firm on upbeat U.S. economic data

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, buoyed by better than expected U.S. economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures gained $1.30, or 1.5%, to trade at $88.77 a barrel by 1214 GMT. U.S. crude...
investing.com

WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents

(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the...
investing.com

Russia unleashes missiles, drones at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks, 11 dead

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian civilians raced for cover on Thursday as Russia fired a barrage of missiles and drones across the country, killing at least 11 people, according to officials, a day after Kyiv won Western pledges of battlefield tanks to combat Moscow's invasion. The German and American announcements they...
investing.com

Oil slumps 2% on weak U.S. manufacturing, new crude build forecast

Investing.com - Oil’s two-week rally paused meaningfully for the first time on Tuesday as crude prices fell as much as 2% from a contraction in U.S. manufacturing that reinforced fears of a recession in an economy still suffering relatively high inflation versus growth. Expectations of a fifth straight weekly...

