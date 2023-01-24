Novak Djokovic continues his bid to win a 10th Australian Open title when he takes on Tommy Paul in the semi-finals on Friday.Djokovic has been in supreme form since overcoming a troublesome hamstring injury and thrashed both Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach another Australian Open semi-final.The 35-year-old has won all nine of his previous Australian Open semi-final matches and is the strong favourite ahead of his meeting with the American Paul, who will be playing in his first grand slam semi-final.Djokovic has been caught up in fresh controversy in Melbourne after his father was...

1 DAY AGO