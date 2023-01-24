ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle

Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change

Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
The Independent

When is Novak Djokovic’s next match at the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic continues his bid to win a 10th Australian Open title when he takes on Tommy Paul in the semi-finals on Friday.Djokovic has been in supreme form since overcoming a troublesome hamstring injury and thrashed both Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach another Australian Open semi-final.The 35-year-old has won all nine of his previous Australian Open semi-final matches and is the strong favourite ahead of his meeting with the American Paul, who will be playing in his first grand slam semi-final.Djokovic has been caught up in fresh controversy in Melbourne after his father was...
tennisuptodate.com

Former British No.1 Laura Robson calls for increased format in Women's Grand Slam matches: "I don’t see why we don’t play best of five from quarter-finals onwards"

Former British player Laura Robson wants to see bo5 WTA matches at grand slams because she thinks it would make things interesting and help the sport. It's not a novel concept and WTA matches have lasted 5 sets in the past giving us some amazing tennis moments. It's not a very popular idea though as most players have shot to down in recent years whenever they were asked about it. She explained her reasons in the Eurosport Australian Open coverage show saying:
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
KXAN

EXPLAINER: Novak Djokovic’s successful return to Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was still in the first set of his Australian Open quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev when the guy who would face the winner of that match, Tommy Paul, sat down for a news conference. “Probably have a better chance of winning if it’s Rublev,”...
BBC

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka targets all-Belarusian final with Victoria Azarenka

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Aryna Sabalenka says she "really wants" to create history by setting up an all-Belarusian contest against Victoria...

Comments / 0

Community Policy