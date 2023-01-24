ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes

AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
AUSTIN, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023

Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number 22 is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas

The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
LEANDER, TX
The Highlander

Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls

Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls Subhead TMOM to provide much-needed dental services to low-income adult patients Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/24/2023 - 02:39 Image More than 25 volunteer dentists and 250 volunteers from the dental profession,...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
inforney.com

Dahlia Cafe under new ownership; minimal changes planned

A new family has taken on the legacy of Dahlia Café. Pete Juarez purchased the business in November 2022. He hired his son, Taylor Juarez, to take on the role of general manager, and his daughter-in-law, Elideth Juarez, to work as the front-of-house manager. Dahlia’s was originally opened in...
LIBERTY HILL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy