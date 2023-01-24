Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
This Austin restaurant has the best tacos in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, it’s a dish that can be fused with any cuisine in the world and can be as simple as a tortilla and some cheese or as complex as your foodie mind can conjure up. But there are not many concoctions out there that can compete with some grade-A fish tacos.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
New Costco coming to Kyle in March
Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open its location in Kyle in March.
fox7austin.com
Plan to house senior homeless with disabilities in Northwest Austin revealed with pushback
AUSTIN, Texas - The new organization taking over a controversial property intended to help house the homeless in Northwest Austin presented their plan to neighbors on Wednesday. Some living near the old Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Boulevard still have concerns about neighborhood safety after unwanted visitors were found on...
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
fox7austin.com
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes
AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
New homes for Elon Musk’s workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
6 Austin restaurants up for a James Beard Award
We always knew Austin's food scene was special.
Austin could experience 2008-style real-estate market collapse, Goldman Sachs predicts
San Antonio, on the other hand, was named of the top real estate markets to watch in 2023.
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
Ascension Seton faces a slew of problems, expert says it impacts patients
- In the past few weeks, one of Central Texas' three major healthcare systems, Ascension Seton, has faced a slew of problems.
CBS Austin
Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023
Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number 22 is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
Plan for new Brodie Oaks development in South Austin to gain final approval
A project to replace the decades-old Brodie Oaks Shopping Center strip mall, located 5 miles south of downtown, with mixed-use buildings up to 25 stories is set to receive City Council approval Jan. 26. “Brodie will be a destination landmark for South Austin, reflecting the unique character of the area...
Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas
The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
South Austin business owner pleads for help after uptick in attacks from homeless encampment
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin business owner says aggressive people experiencing homelessness and slow police response times make it hard to keep the business open. Laura North, the owner of Headspace Salon and Co-op, is calling for Austin police to respond quicker to active attacks and asking the City of Austin to move faster in finding housing for the homeless.
Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls
Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls Subhead TMOM to provide much-needed dental services to low-income adult patients Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/24/2023 - 02:39 Image More than 25 volunteer dentists and 250 volunteers from the dental profession,...
inforney.com
Dahlia Cafe under new ownership; minimal changes planned
A new family has taken on the legacy of Dahlia Café. Pete Juarez purchased the business in November 2022. He hired his son, Taylor Juarez, to take on the role of general manager, and his daughter-in-law, Elideth Juarez, to work as the front-of-house manager. Dahlia’s was originally opened in...
Comments / 0