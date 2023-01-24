Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
How to bridge the banking and wealth management gap with modern technology
People across the country are paying closer attention to their finances as predictions for an upcoming recession persist. This economic uncertainty, coupled with lingering financial impacts from the pandemic and rising inflation, have made many uneasy about their financial fitness. In fact, according to a recent intelliflo survey, conducted by...
bankautomationnews.com
Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan launch loan platform
Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan have launched a syndicated loan platform solution that captures bank data in real time. The new platform, Versana, aggregates and normalizes data from member banks to create straight-through processing in the $5 trillion syndicated loan market, Versana Chief Executive Cynthia Sachs told Bank Automation News. Nearly five […]
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
bankautomationnews.com
Capital One invests in tech amid January layoffs
Capital One reported higher technology-related expenses for the fourth quarter despite reducing its tech workforce as the company “continues to invest in its retail banking business,” Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said during Tuesday’s Q4 earnings call. WHY IT MATTERS: The $455 billion bank reported a 9% year-over-year increase in total non-interest expenses to $5 billion […]
Elon Musk is reportedly being investigated by the SEC — again
The SEC is probing Elon Musk's role in Tesla's marketing of its self-driving software, according to a recent report from Bloomberg.
bankautomationnews.com
Inside look: PNC looks to client feedback for innovation, inspiration
Successful innovation in business requires much more than just a good idea. Strategic planning and having the proper teams and technology are also key, but what might be the most important element is listening to what the client wants. Banks need to listen to specific client feedback to determine where to invest time and capital […]
U.S. seeks to advance Americas economic plan with partners
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined with counterparts from across the Americas on Friday seeking to advance efforts to forge a regional economic partnership, building on a framework President Joe Biden announced at a Los Angeles summit in June.
Russia can’t replace Western chips — so it gets them illegally
The war in Ukraine will one day end, but it looks like it won't be because Russia has run out of technology to supply its army.
bankautomationnews.com
IBM hybrid-cloud revenue grows in Q4
IBM’s hybrid-cloud efforts paid off in the fourth quarter of 2022 following a strategic prioritization of cloud and AI strategies in the prior quarter. WHY IT MATTERS: As part of the tech giant’s software portfolio growth, investments throughout 2022 were made in hybrid-cloud and AI capabilities, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said during Wednesday’s Q4 earnings […]
ChatGPT creator OpenAI might be training its AI technology to replace some software engineers, report says
OpenAI has reportedly quietly hired hundreds of international contractors in the last 6 months to train its AI in software engineering.
Lucid spikes 98% on speculation Saudi investment fund may buy out remaining stake in the EV maker
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund currently owns 65% of Lucid, and has not confirmed if it will buy the remaining shares.
American Express (AXP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AXP earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
bankautomationnews.com
Microsoft Cloud drives tech giant’s revenue
Microsoft posted increased revenue year over year in its fiscal second quarter driven by its commercial business, specifically Microsoft Cloud. WHY IT MATTERS: In the first half of fiscal 2023, more than 70% of revenue came from commercial business, and over 70% of the commercial business derived from Microsoft Cloud, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood […]
bankautomationnews.com
Listen: How banks can use ChatGPT to improve financial literacy
Banks are looking to use AI to improve their financial literacy following Microsoft's $10 billion investment in OpenAI and their ChatGPT technology. ChatGPT technology is “a forerunner and a new class of artificial intelligence that's basically composing written dialogues and could lead to endless possibilities for banks,” Joe Robinson, chief executive, and co-founder at customer […]
Comments / 0