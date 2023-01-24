ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to bridge the banking and wealth management gap with modern technology

People across the country are paying closer attention to their finances as predictions for an upcoming recession persist. This economic uncertainty, coupled with lingering financial impacts from the pandemic and rising inflation, have made many uneasy about their financial fitness. In fact, according to a recent intelliflo survey, conducted by...
Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan launch loan platform

Bank of America, Citi, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan have launched a syndicated loan platform solution that captures bank data in real time. The new platform, Versana, aggregates and normalizes data from member banks to create straight-through processing in the $5 trillion syndicated loan market, Versana Chief Executive Cynthia Sachs told Bank Automation News. Nearly five […]
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Capital One invests in tech amid January layoffs

Capital One reported higher technology-related expenses for the fourth quarter despite reducing its tech workforce as the company “continues to invest in its retail banking business,” Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said during Tuesday’s Q4 earnings call. WHY IT MATTERS: The $455 billion bank reported a 9% year-over-year increase in total non-interest expenses to $5 billion […]
Inside look: PNC looks to client feedback for innovation, inspiration

Successful innovation in business requires much more than just a good idea. Strategic planning and having the proper teams and technology are also key, but what might be the most important element is listening to what the client wants. Banks need to listen to specific client feedback to determine where to invest time and capital […]
IBM hybrid-cloud revenue grows in Q4

IBM’s hybrid-cloud efforts paid off in the fourth quarter of 2022 following a strategic prioritization of cloud and AI strategies in the prior quarter. WHY IT MATTERS: As part of the tech giant’s software portfolio growth, investments throughout 2022 were made in hybrid-cloud and AI capabilities, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said during Wednesday’s Q4 earnings […]
Microsoft Cloud drives tech giant’s revenue

Microsoft posted increased revenue year over year in its fiscal second quarter driven by its commercial business, specifically Microsoft Cloud. WHY IT MATTERS: In the first half of fiscal 2023, more than 70% of revenue came from commercial business, and over 70% of the commercial business derived from Microsoft Cloud, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood […]
Listen: How banks can use ChatGPT to improve financial literacy

Banks are looking to use AI to improve their financial literacy following Microsoft's $10 billion investment in OpenAI and their ChatGPT technology. ChatGPT technology is “a forerunner and a new class of artificial intelligence that's basically composing written dialogues and could lead to endless possibilities for banks,” Joe Robinson, chief executive, and co-founder at customer […]

