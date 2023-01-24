ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Phyllis Meagher, 91

Phyllis Elaine Nelson Meagher, 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating. A dessert reception will follow. Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with her late husband, John Meagher.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Marvin Kirking, 95

Marvin Norris Kirking, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint. Marvin was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Belfield, N.D., to Henry and Cornelia Kirking. He moved to Coeur d’Alene,...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Roger E. Beauchene, 78

Roger E. Beauchene, 78, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Services will be held at a later date. Roger was born July 8, 1944, in Crookston, Minn., to Ernest and Beulah Beauchene. He moved to Sandpoint at the age of 7. After his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

219 sees a bit of the wild life

Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
SANDPOINT, ID
onekindesign.com

A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene

Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Pair charged with abandoning dogs

SANDPOINT — Two former Bonner County residents are being charged with 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday. Jacob M. McCowan, 45, and Jessica L. Smurtwaite, 31, are accused of abandonment of at least a large number of "Husky-type" dogs in...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Leonora 'Lennie' Andrews, 97

Leonora Andrews passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Her last days were spent peacefully with family by her side. To family and friends, she was known as “Lennie.”. Lennie was born in the city of Pasay, Philippines. She was a World War II bride, marrying U.S. sailor George Andrews in 1946. In 1948, with a 1-year-old daughter, she joined her husband in the U.S., where Sandpoint, Idaho, became their home for more than 70 years.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
onekindesign.com

A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake

This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 9, 2023

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 33000 block of Highway 200 at 6:49 a.m. Report of an unknown-injury accident in the 31000...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY

2 people injured in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Veterans outreach date announced

A representative from the Bonner County Veterans Service Office will visit Priest River next month to help area veterans. Bonner County Service Officer Bryan Hult will be at VFW Post 2909, 113 Larch St., Priest River, on Feb. 22. His visit will start at 8:30 a.m. and end about 2 p.m.
PRIEST RIVER, ID

