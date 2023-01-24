Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Phyllis Meagher, 91
Phyllis Elaine Nelson Meagher, 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating. A dessert reception will follow. Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with her late husband, John Meagher.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Marvin Kirking, 95
Marvin Norris Kirking, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint. Marvin was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Belfield, N.D., to Henry and Cornelia Kirking. He moved to Coeur d’Alene,...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roger E. Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene, 78, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Services will be held at a later date. Roger was born July 8, 1944, in Crookston, Minn., to Ernest and Beulah Beauchene. He moved to Sandpoint at the age of 7. After his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
219 sees a bit of the wild life
Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Pair charged with abandoning dogs
SANDPOINT — Two former Bonner County residents are being charged with 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday. Jacob M. McCowan, 45, and Jessica L. Smurtwaite, 31, are accused of abandonment of at least a large number of "Husky-type" dogs in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Leonora 'Lennie' Andrews, 97
Leonora Andrews passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Her last days were spent peacefully with family by her side. To family and friends, she was known as “Lennie.”. Lennie was born in the city of Pasay, Philippines. She was a World War II bride, marrying U.S. sailor George Andrews in 1946. In 1948, with a 1-year-old daughter, she joined her husband in the U.S., where Sandpoint, Idaho, became their home for more than 70 years.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
onekindesign.com
A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake
This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 9, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a reckless driver in the 33000 block of Highway 200 at 6:49 a.m. Report of an unknown-injury accident in the 31000...
Idaho State Police investigating DUI crash with apparent shot fired near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a DUI car crash after the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst, Idaho. Troopers responded to reports of an impaired driver in a truck traveling eastbound on I-90. A trooper tried to pull the 32-year-old Spokane man over, but the driver sped away.
KXLY
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Veterans outreach date announced
A representative from the Bonner County Veterans Service Office will visit Priest River next month to help area veterans. Bonner County Service Officer Bryan Hult will be at VFW Post 2909, 113 Larch St., Priest River, on Feb. 22. His visit will start at 8:30 a.m. and end about 2 p.m.
