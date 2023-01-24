Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Missing youth found
SANDPOINT — The missing youth was located in the evening of Jan. 24. At 11:30 a.m. Naphyra Shapland-Reed, of Priest River was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Department announced the recover off the youth over Nixle alert. BCSO thanked the community for...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Phyllis Meagher, 91
Phyllis Elaine Nelson Meagher, 91, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint with Pastor Andy Kennaly officiating. A dessert reception will follow. Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery with her late husband, John Meagher.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Marvin Kirking, 95
Marvin Norris Kirking, 95, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint. Marvin was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Belfield, N.D., to Henry and Cornelia Kirking. He moved to Coeur d’Alene,...
bonnersferryherald.com
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
The future of Dub's
SANDPOINT — It was time for a change — and Dub's owners Marty and Jeralyn Mire wanted it to be on their terms. Marty Mire was ready to retire on more than just a part-time basis, but neither he, nor his wife, Jeralyn, wanted to close their iconic Sandpoint restaurant.
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roger E. Beauchene, 78
Roger E. Beauchene, 78, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Services will be held at a later date. Roger was born July 8, 1944, in Crookston, Minn., to Ernest and Beulah Beauchene. He moved to Sandpoint at the age of 7. After his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Pair charged with abandoning dogs
SANDPOINT — Two former Bonner County residents are being charged with 31 criminal counts of animal cruelty and abandonment, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday. Jacob M. McCowan, 45, and Jessica L. Smurtwaite, 31, are accused of abandonment of at least a large number of "Husky-type" dogs in...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room
The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
Bonner County Daily Bee
219 sees a bit of the wild life
Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Veterans outreach date announced
A representative from the Bonner County Veterans Service Office will visit Priest River next month to help area veterans. Bonner County Service Officer Bryan Hult will be at VFW Post 2909, 113 Larch St., Priest River, on Feb. 22. His visit will start at 8:30 a.m. and end about 2 p.m.
inlander.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Avista says it's out of Colstrip and more
Heeding both legislation and economics, Avista will get out of the coal business by the end of 2025, announcing this month that it will sell its share of the two remaining operational units at Colstrip power plant in Montana. Coal provides about 8 to 9 percent of Avista's power needs in the Northwest but has become less economically viable than other options such as wind and natural gas. That, coupled with a Washington law requiring utilities to get out of coal, drove the company to make a deal with NorthWestern Energy. Avista (and its customers) will remain responsible for remediation and cleanup that is likely to be a liability for decades. Avista will also retain access to the massive transmission line system that connects Colstrip to the Pacific Northwest and could help the utility tie in clean energy projects in the future. The remaining owners have 90 days from the announcement to exercise a right of refusal on the deal.
Spokane council blasted for hiring spouse of member as policy advisor
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Good Government Alliance is calling out the city council for appointing the husband of one of its members to serve as a policy advisor despite “a history of misconduct.” “This is nepotism at its finest,” said John Estey, executive director of the coalition of businesses and community members that formed in 2019 to serve as a watchdog group. “It’s bad enough that [Christopher] Wright...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
onekindesign.com
A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake
This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
