Asda store is banned from selling lottery tickets after boy, seven, bought a scratchcard
Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase a scratchcard while visiting an Asda branch in Folkestone. The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.
BBC
Exceptionally rare Iron Age chariot axle found at Sizewell
Part of an "exceptionally rare" Iron Age wooden axle from a chariot or cart has been found in a waterlogged pit. The fragment was uncovered in 2021 at Eastbridge, Suffolk, ahead of tree planting for the Sizewell C nuclear power station project. Recent analysis revealed the hazel wood axle was...
BBC
One in six shops in Scotland lying vacant - report
One in every six shops in Scotland is lying empty, a new report has revealed. The vacancy rate is one of the highest in Britain, according to the latest Vacancy Monitor study from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC). The SRC warned that high streets may struggle to "ever fully recover".
A Jewish family fleeing the Nazis sold a Picasso in 1938. Their heirs want it back
One of Pablo Picasso's Blue Period paintings is at the center of a lawsuit between a Jewish family and New York's Guggenheim Museum.
BBC
Evidence of early Civil War fight found by HS2 dig
Evidence of what could be one of the first skirmishes of the English Civil War has been found by archaeologists along the planned HS2 route. Pistol and musket ball marks were discovered on a site in Warwickshire. Around 200 impact marks were found on a heavily fortified medieval gatehouse of...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
King Charles' real estate company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter over unpaid rent
All Twitter signs and logos have been removed from its London office, but Elon Musk's company still occupies it, according to The Daily Telegraph.
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
BBC
F1 British Grand Prix: Silverstone track invaders risked harm, court hears
Five people said to have invaded the track at the start of the F1 British Grand Prix posed a serious risk of harm to drivers and marshals, a court heard. The invasion by climate activists from the Just Stop Oil group took place at Silverstone, Northamptonshire, in July, Northampton Crown Court was told.
NME
The Lathums announce huge outdoor gig in Manchester
The Lathums have announced details of a huge outdoor gig in Manchester they’ll play this summer – get details and find out how to buy tickets below. The Wigan band will release their new album ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’ on March 3 via Island Records (recently delayed from a planned February release). Earlier this week it was previewed by their latest single ‘Struggle’.
BBC
Salford drinks firm fined £800k after HGV driver death at depot
A drinks supplier has been fined £800,000 for health and safety breaches after the death of an HGV driver who was picking up a delivery at its depot. John Fitzpatrick, 59, was struck by a forklift truck while waiting for his trailer to be loaded at Kingsland Drinks Ltd in Irlam, Salford, in 2020.
BBC
Transpennine Express boss apologises for poor services
The boss of under-fire train company Transpennine Express has apologised to passengers and admitted services have not been good enough. Transpennine, which operates across the North of England and into Scotland, has been cancelling trains on a daily basis for months, disrupting many journeys. Calls have been made for the...
BBC
Cumbria cave remains belong to 'oldest northerner'
Human remains unearthed in a cave in Cumbria have been dubbed the "oldest northerner" after being found to date back 11,000 years. Bone and a shell bead discovered at Heaning Wood Bone Cave, near Great Urswick, were analysed by the University of Central Lancashire. Dr Rick Peterson said the site...
BBC
Irish Passport Service resumes deliveries to UK
The Irish Passport Service has resumed posting passports to the UK, it has confirmed. It suspended posting passports to Northern Ireland and Great Britain on 12 December because of Royal Mail industrial action. On Wednesday, the Passport Service said the suspension had now been lifted. The BBC has contacted the...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Bright lights, big cities: cash and HS2 are not the only keys to renewing the north, Andy Burnham | Simon Jenkins
Civic magnetism also depends on creativity, glamour and tourist appeal, says Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins
