Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Related
SFGate
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
kion546.com
California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says
(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shootings charged with 7 counts of murder
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has charged the suspected gunman in the fatal shootings at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, with seven counts of murder. Chunli Zhao made his first court appearance Wednesday, where he held up a piece of paper to shield his face from the cameras. The 66-year-old, who had two court appointed attorneys and an interpreter, did not enter a plea. Zhao is being held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told reporters outside the courtroom that Zhao spoke to detectives following his arrest, adding...
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
3 mass shootings strike California in 48 hours: Here's why high-profile gun violence spreads like contagion
While police have not released motives for the recent attacks, research shows that one high-profile mass shooting increases the likelihood of another.
foxwilmington.com
These Are the Warning Signs of a Mass Killing Rampage: US Secret Service Report
As the nation reels from yet another series of mass shootings, this time in California, the U.S. Secret Service has released a report that analyzed key precursors to more than 100 violent attacks in America. The agency reviewed 173 incidents that caused the deaths or injuries of at least three...
Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of “workplace violence” at two Northern California mushroom farms, officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in just over a week. Chunli Zhao, 66,...
Woman allegedly tried to ram deputy's car during San Joaquin Co. chase
LOCKEFORD, Calif. — A high-speed chase of a stolen car came to a fiery end near Lockeford Wednesday, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported. Deputies say they tried to stop a stolen car near Highway 99 Frontage Road and Morse Road in...
Family searches for answers while Stockton father fights for his life
STOCKTON, Calif. — Running back and forth between the intensive care unit at a local hospital and the intersection of Sutter Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stockton is how Angelica Lopez has spent the past three days. Just days ago, the south Stockton intersection was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
NBC Bay Area
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a dementia resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
Stockton family business shares story of how they became a victim of fraud
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton family business recently had more than $12,000 drained from its Bank of America account. The family reached out to ABC10 after unsuccessfully trying to get the money back for months. ABC10's Alex Bell looked into it and spoke with one of the business owners.
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
California man hits $247 million October Mega Millions jackpot
While no Californian won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 14, one resident still struck it rich recently. Edward Lojewski bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $247 million at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, the California Lottery announced Tuesday. He and another winner from Florida split the October 2022 Mega Millions jackpot that […]
Comments / 1