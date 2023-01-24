ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says

(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS News

Suspect in Half Moon Bay shootings charged with 7 counts of murder

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has charged the suspected gunman in the fatal shootings at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, with seven counts of murder. Chunli Zhao made his first court appearance Wednesday, where he held up a piece of paper to shield his face from the cameras. The 66-year-old, who had two court appointed attorneys and an interpreter, did not enter a plea. Zhao is being held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told reporters outside the courtroom that Zhao spoke to detectives following his arrest, adding...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
foxwilmington.com

These Are the Warning Signs of a Mass Killing Rampage: US Secret Service Report

As the nation reels from yet another series of mass shootings, this time in California, the U.S. Secret Service has released a report that analyzed key precursors to more than 100 violent attacks in America. The agency reviewed 173 incidents that caused the deaths or injuries of at least three...
FOX40

Police: Tracy shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was found dead after a fatal shooting in a Tracy neighborhood on Wednesday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. At 1:13 a.m., police said reports came in of shots being fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who who had […]
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KTLA

California man hits $247 million October Mega Millions jackpot

While no Californian won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 14, one resident still struck it rich recently. Edward Lojewski bought a Mega Millions ticket worth $247 million at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, the California Lottery announced Tuesday. He and another winner from Florida split the October 2022 Mega Millions jackpot that […]
SAN JOSE, CA

