Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Making your own liquor could become legal in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To some bootleggers, legal moonshine might sound like an oxymoron.  But one lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow Ohioans to distill liquor without a permit from their homes — or their basements, or their garages.  Bill would eliminate permits for at-home liquor manufacturing Senate Bill 13, introduced by Sen. Frank […]
OHIO STATE
HometownLife.com

Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton

Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
CANTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code

Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Leo

Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Crash causes...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind

The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
COLUMBUS, OH

