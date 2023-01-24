Read full article on original website
Public records contradict claims by Larry Householder’s lawyers in his corruption trial: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lawyers for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder say he did not benefit almost $500,000 for his participation in this illicit bribery scheme, but rather the money was a loan from Jeff Longstreth, a former top political aide. We’re talking about the defense -- and the public records...
Making your own liquor could become legal in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To some bootleggers, legal moonshine might sound like an oxymoron. But one lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow Ohioans to distill liquor without a permit from their homes — or their basements, or their garages. Bill would eliminate permits for at-home liquor manufacturing Senate Bill 13, introduced by Sen. Frank […]
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
These states are considered the worst to drive in — Where does Ohio rank?
Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments.
wyso.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
HometownLife.com
Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton
Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code
Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
NBC4 Columbus
Adoptable dogs in Ohio: Leo
Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Leo is a pit bull mix who loves to play fetch, and once he runs out of energy he sprawls out ready for cuddles. Crash causes...
Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind
The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
Motley Fool
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NBC4 Columbus
Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days
CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
WSYX ABC6
Amazon buying nearly 400 acres for $116 million in Licking County near Intel site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is buying hundreds of acres of more land in Licking County. According to Licking County Auditor records, Amazon Data Services Inc. bought 392.11 acres of land on the west side of Beech Road and straddling Miller Road on January 17, 2023. The transaction for...
Guest Commentary: Republicans Falsely Created Mistrust in Elections and Use That to Justify Attacking Voters
"Massively changing how elections are administered and how Ohioans can access their most fundamental American right to vote for no good reason isn’t progress; it’s a sham."
