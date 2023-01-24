Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
6 Things To Do in the Ballard Neighborhood in SeattleConor MacEvilly - RealtorSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
Former Angels Manager Among Candidates for Houston Astros GM Job
The Angels don't want to see him join a division rival.
Astros hire Braves executive Dana Brown, who becomes MLB's only Black GM
The Houston Astros announced Thursday they have hired Dana Brown, previously the Atlanta Braves' vice president of scouting, as their new general manager, ending a two-month search process after parting ways with James Click. With the promotion, Brown becomes the only Black general manager in MLB. Before his four-year tenure...
Report: Cubs Sign Veteran Catcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly inked veteran catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
BREAKING NEWS: Astros Hire New GM Dana Brown
Prior to joining the Braves, Brown spent nine seasons (2010-18) with the Toronto Blue Jays as a special assistant to the general manager.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
thecomeback.com
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Servais: Impact of Teoscar Hernández, who to watch at ST
We’re inching closer and closer to spring training, and for the Mariners that will be the start of their attempt to make it back to the postseason for the second year in a row. Many of the players on Seattle’s 2022 playoff roster are back for 2023, but there...
OPINION: Chicago White Sox Should Not Have Let Johnny Cueto Go
The Chicago White Sox should have re-signed free agent starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, instead of signing former San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger, Jack Vita writes.
Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Phillies Relief Pitcher
Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher to Minor League deal.
MyNorthwest.com
Aaron Goldsmith shares the story of his decision to stay with Mariners
There have been a number of twists and turns for Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith this offseason that he said he never expected. He didn’t expect to be a candidate this winter to be the new voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, his hometown team. He didn’t expect there to...
Padres Podcast: Sam Levitt with Chase d'Arnaud
Sam chats with Chase d’Arnaud, who spent seven seasons in the Major Leagues…including time with the Pirates, Phillies, Braves, Red Sox, Padres, and Giants. Sam and Chase discuss the Padres’ offseason, Xander Bogaerts, the Dodgers-Padres rivalry.
TRADE: Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles Make a Deal
The Orioles received left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky from the A's in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, Baltimore Orioles beat reporter Dan Connolly at The Athletic reports.
Former SF Giants 1B/3B Jason Vosler signs with Mariners
After spending two years in the SF Giants organization, Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
Yardbarker
MLB Network Ranks Mets' Jeff McNeil No. 2 Second Baseman
MLB Network continued their "Top 10 Right Now" series on Wednesday and focused on second basemen. Mets fans will be delighted that a familiar face clocked in at No. 2. Coming in just behind Houston Astros' José Altuve, Jeff McNeil gets the honors for second best second baseman in MLB after a career year that saw him win the batting title.
Comments / 0