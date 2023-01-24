Read full article on original website
BBC
Anglesey: 730 jobs at 2 Sisters at risk in chicken factory closure
A chicken factory is facing closure, putting 730 jobs at risk. Poultry giant 2 Sisters Food Group said the site in Llangefni, Anglesey, was old and would require significant investment to bring it up to the same standard as its other locations. The firm also said Llangefni was one of...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
BBC
Margate man who stabbed partner through door jailed for murder
A man who killed his partner with a knife at a neighbour's house has been jailed for life for her murder. Thomas Allen, 38, attacked 37-year-old Samantha Murphy in Elfrida Close, Margate, Kent, in July 2022. Ms Murphy was stabbed in the leg by Allen after he had kicked a...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
Spirit of Thatcherism will help North of England, Gove says
Michael Gove has told the North of England's political leaders he will harness the "spirit" of Thatcherism to raise living standards in the region. The levelling up secretary told a conference the former prime minister was an inspiration for the policy. His speech followed Northern leaders' call to enshrine levelling...
BBC
Murderers Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh on the run together
Two convicted murderers from Northern Ireland are on the run and police believe they are together. Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, absconded while on temporary release from jail. McDonagh was imprisoned for a murder committed in 2004; McParland received his conviction for a killing in 1997. They were...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
Cost of living: The Preston school going above and beyond
Ingol Community Primary School, on Whitby Avenue in Preston, Lancashire, is in one of the most deprived areas in England. More than 60% of the children are on pupil premium - state funding aimed at closing the attainment gap between poorer pupils and their peers. But that's not their only challenge.
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty
Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
BBC
Harry Sheridan: Trinity College student still taking in ascent to Ulster team
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Northern Ireland; match report and highlights on BBC website. Harry Sheridan is still trying to take in his ascent to the Ulster team over the last fortnight after making his debut against European champions La Rochelle and then earning a first start in last weekend's memorable victory over Sale.
BBC
True identity of rotting ship hulk in Plymouth discovered
A team of maritime archaeologists has discovered the true identity of a large wooden ship hulk buried in Hooe Lake, on the outskirts of Plymouth. The remains of the vessel lie buried alongside a stone jetty on the north side of the lake. The hulk has now been identified by...
BBC
Mark Drakeford accused of being 'in denial' on NHS
Mark Drakeford was accused of being in denial about the state of the NHS when opposition leaders rounded on him on Tuesday. In the Senedd, the first minister was tackled over long ambulance response times, the condition of some NHS buildings and workers' pay. Despite the pressure it was under,...
BBC
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
BBC
Eight cars torched in 45-minute crime spree in Glasgow
Police are appealing for information after eight cars were torched in two areas of Glasgow in about 45 minutes. The vehicles were burnt out in neighbouring Penilee and Hillington between 04:22 and 05:05 on Thursday. Nicola Elliott, 37, told the BBC her own car and one she had recently sold...
BBC
Herefordshire Council to spend £1.1m on new gritters
Council bosses will spend more than a million pounds on new gritters and other machinery in a bid to make the county's roads safer in winter. Herefordshire Council has approved the purchase of eight gritters to replace its current fleet over the next four years at a cost of £1.16m.
BBC
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
