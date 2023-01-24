Read full article on original website
Related
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
hotelnewsme.com
THE AWESOME UAE RESIDENT RATE AT LEGOLAND® HOTEL IS BACK
After a huge success in 2022, all families living in the UAE are invited again this year, between 25. January to 28. February 2023 – to enjoy their exclusive UAE Resident Rate from Sunday to Thursday with loads of benefits at LEGOLAND. ® Hotel and to live an exceptional...
France to probe microplastic pellet pollution on Atlantic beaches
French prosecutors said on Friday they would investigate the appearance of vast quantities of tiny toxic plastic pellets along the Atlantic coast that endanger marine life and the human food chain. Fish and birds often mistake them for food and, once ingested, the tiny granules can make their way into the diet of humans.
hotelnewsme.com
OBSERVATORY BAR & GRILL INTRODUCES NIGEL NGONI MACHAKATA AS NEW CHEF DE CUISINE
Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites announced the appointment of Nigel Ngoni Machakata as the new Chef De Cuisine at the property’s signature restaurant, Observatory Bar & Grill. A dynamic chef with expertise in menu creation and kitchen management, Chef Nigel brings a progressive culinary touch and expert knowledge in various cuisines to the iconic restaurant and bar.
hotelnewsme.com
LOBOS 1707 AN AWARD-WINNING RANGE OF TEQUILAS AND MEZCAL ALL UNIQUELY FINISHED IN PEDRO XIMÉNEZ SHERRY BARRELS
Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand launched in 2020 by Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio, with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James, is to launch in Dubai – the first time it will be available outside North America.
hotelnewsme.com
BORD BIA, IRISH FOOD BOARD, IS TRANSPORTING THE FRESH AND SUSTAINABLE FLAVOURS OF IRELAND TO THE UAE
Famed for its expansive green landscapes, artisan producers, and vibrant gastronomic scene, the Emerald Isle, to this day remains one of the finest environments in the world; yielding superlative free-ranging proteins and fresh dairy products that are supplied across the globe, thanks to its rich fertile soils and privileged climate.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS MARKS THE START OF 2023 WITH NEW LEADERSHIP, BRAND EXTENSIONS AND STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO GROWTH
Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons continues to expand its development pipeline, elevating its experiential offerings and accelerating bold new ventures that capitalize on the company’s strong business foundation and singular focus on the luxury segment. Through the lens of unmatched guest-centricity and personalization, Four Seasons is investing in a robust commercial strategy, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for travel and luxury experiences.
hotelnewsme.com
COYA DUBAI MARKS INTERNATIONAL PISCO SOUR DAY
COYA Dubai, the vibrant and immersive lifestyle brand, is celebrating the spirit of Peru by honouring International Pisco Sour Day. Celebrated every year on the first Saturday of February, International Pisco Sour Day was created to honour the wonderful flavours of the Pisco Sour, Peru’s national beverage, and highlight the nation’s fascinating ancient culture. Known for their fresh and perfectly balanced taste, Pisco Sours are found on the menus of almost every bar across Peru and is COYA’s most iconic signature beverages.
hotelnewsme.com
INTERCONTINENTAL ABU DHABI ANNOUNCES DETAILS ABOUT ITS STYLISH NEW RESIDENCES
InterContinental Abu Dhabi has just announced an exciting new addition to the capital of the UAE with the launch of its brand-new residences. Boasting a prime location in the affluent neighbourhood of Al Bateen district in the capital and a stone’s throw from some of the central business and leisure facilities in Abu Dhabi, including several government buildings, Marina Mall, and Corniche Beach. Coming fully furnished with everything a guest could need, the residences will place you at the centre of the action amidst the bustling metropolis.
hotelnewsme.com
SAUDI ARABIA RANKS FIRST AMONG ARAB NATIONS FOR INBOUND VISITORS IN 2022
Saudi Arabia registered more international arrivals than any other Arab nation during the first nine months of 2022, as government officials target 100 million annual visitors by the end of this decade. Owing to these unprecedented numbers, the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism sector will represent a key focus at. Arabian...
hotelnewsme.com
FIRST EDITION OF MEA FUTURE LEADERS CHALLENGE IS A SUCCESS!
With the theme “what would you advise different stakeholders to do to enhance the attractiveness of the hospitality and tourism industry for current and future generations?”, seven groups of final-year students from twelve hospitality universities in the MEA Region stunned our judges during the 1st edition of the MEA Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) in Dubai.
hotelnewsme.com
HOTEL APARTMENTS REMAIN PREFERRED CHOICE OF LODGING FOR BUSINESS TRAVELERS IN THE UAE
The city of Dubai is a land of opportunity, attracting over 11.40 million tourists in the first ten months of 2022 alone, and hoteliers in the emirate stand to profit from those vacationing or traveling for business. Its geographical location and eclectic set of national and international events like, COP 2023 & GITEX, make it an opportune gateway for regional and international business travellers looking to access different parts of the world, and the proof is in the airfare, as DXB International Airport cements itself amongst the most travelled to airports in the world.
hotelnewsme.com
STARS ALIGN FOR THE OPENING OF NIYYALI IN JEDDAH
Jeddah’s new dining star, NIYYALI opens its doors to guests. It is where flavour, creativity and culture align, bringing forth the true essence of the Lebanese soul. The ribbon cutting and the highly anticipated opening of NIYYALI was held under the patronage of his Excellency Dr. Fawzi Kabbara, the Ambassador of Lebanon in Saudi Arabia. His Excellency congratulated NIYYALI on bringing a little of Lebanon to Jeddah, a truly authentic and elevated dining experience, highlighting the importance of such projects in the country offering employment opportunities to many Lebanese.
hotelnewsme.com
EAT YOUR WAY AROUND THE WORLD AT M ONE RESTAURANT, MILLENNIUM PLACE BARSHA HEIGHTS HOTEL
Ever wanted to eat your way through exotic cuisines from around the globe? While you wait to make that once in a lifetime trip to your favourite foodie destination, M One Restaurant located at Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel will be transporting guests across the map from its dining room.
hotelnewsme.com
CONSUMPTION OF FRUIT AND VEGETABLES IS GROWING AS MORE PEOPLE LIVE A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
In the first half of 2022, the UAE recorded an import rate of over 41,000 tonnes of food per day. The figure is forecasted to grow due to a number of factors, including the growth of the population, the strong demand for imported products by foreigners living in the country and the significant expansion of the tourism sector with a high number of new hotels and resorts opened in recent years.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THE 74TH REPUBLIC DAY OF INDIA AT RANG MAHAL
Experience the taste of India and enjoy the true spirit of the nation over some of the finest varieties of traditional fare at Rang Mahal. The renowned restaurant at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is introducing an exclusive offering on January 26th and 27th to commemorate the 74th Republic Day of India, marking an important celebration for Indian residents in the UAE.
Comments / 0