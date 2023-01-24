The city of Dubai is a land of opportunity, attracting over 11.40 million tourists in the first ten months of 2022 alone, and hoteliers in the emirate stand to profit from those vacationing or traveling for business. Its geographical location and eclectic set of national and international events like, COP 2023 & GITEX, make it an opportune gateway for regional and international business travellers looking to access different parts of the world, and the proof is in the airfare, as DXB International Airport cements itself amongst the most travelled to airports in the world.

2 DAYS AGO