Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
KOKO BAY LAUNCHES THE KOKO LUNCH THIS SEASON
Take a break and enjoy a relaxing lunch at Dubai’s favourite Bali-inspired beach club, Koko Bay. Aptly named the Koko Lunch, the boho destination offers a delicious lunch menu every Monday to Friday from 12pm – 4pm where guests can dine on the sand, with a breath-taking view of the Dubai Marina skyline.
hotelnewsme.com
EATALY AT THE BEACH HOSTS A JAZZ NIGHT FILLED WITH TOE-TAPPING TUNES AND DELICIOUS FOOD
Eataly at The Beach, the brand’s first licensed venue in the UAE, is kicking off 2023 in style with another standout eatalian jazz night experience. Taking place on January 27 at the ideal beachfront dining destination, the jam-packed night features some of the greatest songs from the world of Italian jazz accompanied by classic Italian cuisine.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY ‘DESI’ STYLE WITH BOMBAY BUNGALOW
Revel in the colours and flavours of India with your beloved this Valentine’s Day and celebrate the beauty of love desi-style at Bombay Bungalow. Sink your teeth into succulent meaty and delish vegetarian offerings with a set, three-course menu. With sumptuous starters and a divine main course topped off by a delightfully handcrafted classic dessert with a modern twist, guests will be in for an enlivening treat for the senses this Valentine’s Day at Bombay Bungalow.
hotelnewsme.com
OBSERVATORY BAR & GRILL INTRODUCES NIGEL NGONI MACHAKATA AS NEW CHEF DE CUISINE
Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites announced the appointment of Nigel Ngoni Machakata as the new Chef De Cuisine at the property’s signature restaurant, Observatory Bar & Grill. A dynamic chef with expertise in menu creation and kitchen management, Chef Nigel brings a progressive culinary touch and expert knowledge in various cuisines to the iconic restaurant and bar.
hotelnewsme.com
SAVOUR CULINARY CELEBRATIONS OF THE YEAR OF RABBIT AT W MUSCAT
Celebrate the Chinese New Year with heart-warming feasts and epicurean experiences curated for you and your loved ones at Ba Ban restaurant at the luxury hotel W Muscat’s ‘Rabbit-ly treat.’. You can hop your way to prosperity by celebrating the Year of the Rabbit in style and indulging...
Queso is the Super Bowl snack of champions. Here’s an easy recipe for the Tex-Mex favorite
Your favorite cheesy game day dip is easy to make with this recipe.
hotelnewsme.com
DJ OSCAR MBO AND SEF KOMBO AT SONDELA, THE MANSION
From the team behind Defected Records and Glitterbox Ibiza, we bring you SONDELA, a night of Afro-house excellence at Dubai’s #1 nightclub, The Mansion, FIVE Jumeirah Village, every Thursday from 10pm. Expect an array of legendary household names behind the decks every week for a truly one-of-a-kind event, alongside a line up of live entertainment to keep you dancing all night long. Ladies enjoy complimentary drinks at the bar from 10pm to midnight!
hotelnewsme.com
TCA GROUP OF COMPANIES PARTNERS WITH SOFT LIVING FOR EXCLUSIVE MIDDLE EAST REPRESENTATION SERVICES
TCA (Travel Connections Arabia), part of the TCA Group of Companies, has announced a new partnership with Soft Living to represent two of their luxury properties, The Hotel Byron and Hotel Plaza e de Russie, in the GCC region. TCA is a leading global sales and marketing outsourcing agency for the Middle East’s luxury hospitality, tourism, and travel industry.
hotelnewsme.com
JONES THE GROCER HOSTS GOURMET PICNICS AT HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
Jones the Grocer, the UAE’s favourite café and gourmet grocer is hosting a picnic lunch at Hero Dubai Desert Classic from 26-29 January 2023 at Emirates Golf Club. Enjoy the picturesque views of the world’s top golfers playing whilst indulging in Jones’ beautifully curated picnic basket filled with fresh and vibrant salads, gourmet sandwiches, an artisanal cheese or charcuterie board, and nibbles like a fruit platter and delectable truffles. Guests will also have a hot dish option from Jones’ iconic barbecue menu, and a selection of drinks.
hotelnewsme.com
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR ANNOUNCES ITS PRICE DROP FOLLOWING DUBAI’S REMOVAL OF ITS 30% ALCOHOL TAX
The home of French Mediterranean cuisine, LPM Restaurant & Bar reveals its beverages will see a drop in prices by the end of January. Following the Dubai government’s announcement to remove its 30% alcohol tax for the new year, the global F&B company shares that its Dubai restaurant is adjusting its prices accordingly.
hotelnewsme.com
GALAXY BAR TO REPRESENT WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS AT FLAVOURS OF 50 BEST
On Saturday, January 28th, the renowned Galaxy Bar will participate in the first-ever Flavours of 50 Best event in Abu Dhabi, held at the Graphos Social Kitchen of the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. The event will feature a special evening brunch collaboration with some of the industry’s top chefs and bartenders, including Coralie Doillet, the award-winning bartender of Galaxy Bar. Coralie will showcase three bespoke cocktails and share her insights on the latest trends and techniques in the world of mixology.
hotelnewsme.com
DEVOUR THE NEW LIP-SMACKING MENU AT TABLE OTTO
Popular French-Italian dining spot Table Otto introduces exciting new dishes to its menu across all its outlets in Dubai Mall, Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain. Starting February 1, the new spread is set to tantalize one’s tastebuds. Table Otto’s latest menu has...
hotelnewsme.com
INTERCONTINENTAL ABU DHABI ANNOUNCES DETAILS ABOUT ITS STYLISH NEW RESIDENCES
InterContinental Abu Dhabi has just announced an exciting new addition to the capital of the UAE with the launch of its brand-new residences. Boasting a prime location in the affluent neighbourhood of Al Bateen district in the capital and a stone’s throw from some of the central business and leisure facilities in Abu Dhabi, including several government buildings, Marina Mall, and Corniche Beach. Coming fully furnished with everything a guest could need, the residences will place you at the centre of the action amidst the bustling metropolis.
hotelnewsme.com
ORGANIC FOODS & CAFÉ IS LAUNCHING A RAFFLE FOR FLIGHTS TO NEW YORK CITY
There has never been a better time to stock up on healthy groceries at Organic Foods & Café. The homegrown Dubai company has been serving the community in the UAE since 2005, offering fresh organic and biodynamic foods, groceries, supplements, meat, dairy, breads and household cleaning products. Known for their extensive range of organic produce at affordable prices, Organic Foods & Café is thanking its customers with an opportunity to win an amazing trip.
hotelnewsme.com
A CAPTIVATING LOVE SCENE AT W MALDIVES
Spoil your better half with a celebration of love at W Maldives this Valentine’s Day, where a line-up of themed experiences awaits couples for a truly unforgettable romantic getaway in the heart-shaped island paradise. Infinite Love. Experience a unique castaway island sojourn at Gaathafushi, the resort’s private island, with...
hotelnewsme.com
STARS ALIGN FOR THE OPENING OF NIYYALI IN JEDDAH
Jeddah’s new dining star, NIYYALI opens its doors to guests. It is where flavour, creativity and culture align, bringing forth the true essence of the Lebanese soul. The ribbon cutting and the highly anticipated opening of NIYYALI was held under the patronage of his Excellency Dr. Fawzi Kabbara, the Ambassador of Lebanon in Saudi Arabia. His Excellency congratulated NIYYALI on bringing a little of Lebanon to Jeddah, a truly authentic and elevated dining experience, highlighting the importance of such projects in the country offering employment opportunities to many Lebanese.
hotelnewsme.com
BREAK YOUR JANUARY HIBERNATION AND INDULGE IN ALL THE GOODNESS AT THE LONDON PROJECT
Let the party begin with the legendary Notting Hill Carnival Brunch at The London Project promising high energy dining, steeped in carnival colours, live festival entertainment and all-round party cavorting, every Saturday. From 1pm to 4pm enjoy expertly crafted cocktails and incredible food derived from London’s eclectic food scene; including sharing starters of cheesy Arancini and irresistible Lamb Ribs, mains of crispy Sea Bass and tender Striploin and for dessert a line up of Profiteroles, Chocolate Mousse Tart and Cheesecake, to name a few. Get the party started and dance along with Samba dancers, steel drummers and a sultry saxophonist to Afro Beats and Carnival Classics.
hotelnewsme.com
HOTEL APARTMENTS REMAIN PREFERRED CHOICE OF LODGING FOR BUSINESS TRAVELERS IN THE UAE
The city of Dubai is a land of opportunity, attracting over 11.40 million tourists in the first ten months of 2022 alone, and hoteliers in the emirate stand to profit from those vacationing or traveling for business. Its geographical location and eclectic set of national and international events like, COP 2023 & GITEX, make it an opportune gateway for regional and international business travellers looking to access different parts of the world, and the proof is in the airfare, as DXB International Airport cements itself amongst the most travelled to airports in the world.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS MARKS THE START OF 2023 WITH NEW LEADERSHIP, BRAND EXTENSIONS AND STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO GROWTH
Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons continues to expand its development pipeline, elevating its experiential offerings and accelerating bold new ventures that capitalize on the company’s strong business foundation and singular focus on the luxury segment. Through the lens of unmatched guest-centricity and personalization, Four Seasons is investing in a robust commercial strategy, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for travel and luxury experiences.
hotelnewsme.com
GET LOVE STRUCK AT WESLODGE SALOON THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
Love is in the air at Weslodge Saloon this February as the culinary team get their cupid bows ready for Valentine’s Day. Offering a specially created romantic menu available at both City Walk and Business Bay venues – expect North American flavours, handcrafted cocktails, panoramic cityscape views, décor to set the ambience and a soundtrack to pull the heartstrings.
Comments / 0