Related
maritime-executive.com
Nigeria Celebrates Dedication of Deep Sea Port Built by China
Nigeria celebrated the dedication of its first deep sea port, Lekki Deep Sea Port, which is expected to become a major cargo hub for West Africa. In addition to being the country’s first fully automated port and it is largest, it represents the first expansion of the country’s ports in 25 years and is part of an ambitious plan of development for the region.
hotelnewsme.com
OBSERVATORY BAR & GRILL INTRODUCES NIGEL NGONI MACHAKATA AS NEW CHEF DE CUISINE
Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites announced the appointment of Nigel Ngoni Machakata as the new Chef De Cuisine at the property’s signature restaurant, Observatory Bar & Grill. A dynamic chef with expertise in menu creation and kitchen management, Chef Nigel brings a progressive culinary touch and expert knowledge in various cuisines to the iconic restaurant and bar.
hotelnewsme.com
THE AWESOME UAE RESIDENT RATE AT LEGOLAND® HOTEL IS BACK
After a huge success in 2022, all families living in the UAE are invited again this year, between 25. January to 28. February 2023 – to enjoy their exclusive UAE Resident Rate from Sunday to Thursday with loads of benefits at LEGOLAND. ® Hotel and to live an exceptional...
hotelnewsme.com
KOKO BAY LAUNCHES THE KOKO LUNCH THIS SEASON
Take a break and enjoy a relaxing lunch at Dubai’s favourite Bali-inspired beach club, Koko Bay. Aptly named the Koko Lunch, the boho destination offers a delicious lunch menu every Monday to Friday from 12pm – 4pm where guests can dine on the sand, with a breath-taking view of the Dubai Marina skyline.
hotelnewsme.com
EATALY AT THE BEACH HOSTS A JAZZ NIGHT FILLED WITH TOE-TAPPING TUNES AND DELICIOUS FOOD
Eataly at The Beach, the brand’s first licensed venue in the UAE, is kicking off 2023 in style with another standout eatalian jazz night experience. Taking place on January 27 at the ideal beachfront dining destination, the jam-packed night features some of the greatest songs from the world of Italian jazz accompanied by classic Italian cuisine.
hotelnewsme.com
INTERCONTINENTAL ABU DHABI ANNOUNCES DETAILS ABOUT ITS STYLISH NEW RESIDENCES
InterContinental Abu Dhabi has just announced an exciting new addition to the capital of the UAE with the launch of its brand-new residences. Boasting a prime location in the affluent neighbourhood of Al Bateen district in the capital and a stone’s throw from some of the central business and leisure facilities in Abu Dhabi, including several government buildings, Marina Mall, and Corniche Beach. Coming fully furnished with everything a guest could need, the residences will place you at the centre of the action amidst the bustling metropolis.
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS MARKS THE START OF 2023 WITH NEW LEADERSHIP, BRAND EXTENSIONS AND STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO GROWTH
Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons continues to expand its development pipeline, elevating its experiential offerings and accelerating bold new ventures that capitalize on the company’s strong business foundation and singular focus on the luxury segment. Through the lens of unmatched guest-centricity and personalization, Four Seasons is investing in a robust commercial strategy, enhancing its ability to meet the growing demand for travel and luxury experiences.
hotelnewsme.com
BORD BIA, IRISH FOOD BOARD, IS TRANSPORTING THE FRESH AND SUSTAINABLE FLAVOURS OF IRELAND TO THE UAE
Famed for its expansive green landscapes, artisan producers, and vibrant gastronomic scene, the Emerald Isle, to this day remains one of the finest environments in the world; yielding superlative free-ranging proteins and fresh dairy products that are supplied across the globe, thanks to its rich fertile soils and privileged climate.
hotelnewsme.com
COYA DUBAI MARKS INTERNATIONAL PISCO SOUR DAY
COYA Dubai, the vibrant and immersive lifestyle brand, is celebrating the spirit of Peru by honouring International Pisco Sour Day. Celebrated every year on the first Saturday of February, International Pisco Sour Day was created to honour the wonderful flavours of the Pisco Sour, Peru’s national beverage, and highlight the nation’s fascinating ancient culture. Known for their fresh and perfectly balanced taste, Pisco Sours are found on the menus of almost every bar across Peru and is COYA’s most iconic signature beverages.
hotelnewsme.com
JONES THE GROCER HOSTS GOURMET PICNICS AT HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
Jones the Grocer, the UAE’s favourite café and gourmet grocer is hosting a picnic lunch at Hero Dubai Desert Classic from 26-29 January 2023 at Emirates Golf Club. Enjoy the picturesque views of the world’s top golfers playing whilst indulging in Jones’ beautifully curated picnic basket filled with fresh and vibrant salads, gourmet sandwiches, an artisanal cheese or charcuterie board, and nibbles like a fruit platter and delectable truffles. Guests will also have a hot dish option from Jones’ iconic barbecue menu, and a selection of drinks.
hotelnewsme.com
FIRST EDITION OF MEA FUTURE LEADERS CHALLENGE IS A SUCCESS!
With the theme “what would you advise different stakeholders to do to enhance the attractiveness of the hospitality and tourism industry for current and future generations?”, seven groups of final-year students from twelve hospitality universities in the MEA Region stunned our judges during the 1st edition of the MEA Future Leaders Challenge (FLC) in Dubai.
hotelnewsme.com
TCA GROUP OF COMPANIES PARTNERS WITH SOFT LIVING FOR EXCLUSIVE MIDDLE EAST REPRESENTATION SERVICES
TCA (Travel Connections Arabia), part of the TCA Group of Companies, has announced a new partnership with Soft Living to represent two of their luxury properties, The Hotel Byron and Hotel Plaza e de Russie, in the GCC region. TCA is a leading global sales and marketing outsourcing agency for the Middle East’s luxury hospitality, tourism, and travel industry.
hotelnewsme.com
YOTEL ANNOUNCES FIRST HOTEL IN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA WILL BE IN NEOM’s OXAGON
YOTEL – a global hospitality brand known for challenging the status quo – announces its first hotel signing in Saudi Arabia. Scheduled to open in 2025, the YOTEL property will also be the first hotel to open in Oxagon, which will be the home of advanced and clean industries in NEOM.
hotelnewsme.com
LING LING OFFICIALLY OPENS ITS DOORS AT ATLANTIS THE ROYAL WITH A STAR-STUDDED OPENING SOIREE
Last night, Co-CEO’s of Tao Group Hospitality, Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg were joined by celebrity friends and special guests during Atlantis The Royal’s Grand Reveal weekend for the launch of Dubai’s newest and most stylish destination dining and ultra lounge experience, Ling Ling. The glamorous Grand Opening event was attended by the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Ashley Park, Bar Refaeli, Trey Songz, Amir Khan, Jonathan Cheban, Fat Joe, and Caroline Stanbury. The VIP invitees were some of the first to revel in Ling Ling’s unique dining experience.
hotelnewsme.com
LOBOS 1707 AN AWARD-WINNING RANGE OF TEQUILAS AND MEZCAL ALL UNIQUELY FINISHED IN PEDRO XIMÉNEZ SHERRY BARRELS
Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand launched in 2020 by Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio, with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James, is to launch in Dubai – the first time it will be available outside North America.
hotelnewsme.com
STARS ALIGN FOR THE OPENING OF NIYYALI IN JEDDAH
Jeddah’s new dining star, NIYYALI opens its doors to guests. It is where flavour, creativity and culture align, bringing forth the true essence of the Lebanese soul. The ribbon cutting and the highly anticipated opening of NIYYALI was held under the patronage of his Excellency Dr. Fawzi Kabbara, the Ambassador of Lebanon in Saudi Arabia. His Excellency congratulated NIYYALI on bringing a little of Lebanon to Jeddah, a truly authentic and elevated dining experience, highlighting the importance of such projects in the country offering employment opportunities to many Lebanese.
hotelnewsme.com
ORGANIC FOODS & CAFÉ IS LAUNCHING A RAFFLE FOR FLIGHTS TO NEW YORK CITY
There has never been a better time to stock up on healthy groceries at Organic Foods & Café. The homegrown Dubai company has been serving the community in the UAE since 2005, offering fresh organic and biodynamic foods, groceries, supplements, meat, dairy, breads and household cleaning products. Known for their extensive range of organic produce at affordable prices, Organic Foods & Café is thanking its customers with an opportunity to win an amazing trip.
hotelnewsme.com
HOTEL APARTMENTS REMAIN PREFERRED CHOICE OF LODGING FOR BUSINESS TRAVELERS IN THE UAE
The city of Dubai is a land of opportunity, attracting over 11.40 million tourists in the first ten months of 2022 alone, and hoteliers in the emirate stand to profit from those vacationing or traveling for business. Its geographical location and eclectic set of national and international events like, COP 2023 & GITEX, make it an opportune gateway for regional and international business travellers looking to access different parts of the world, and the proof is in the airfare, as DXB International Airport cements itself amongst the most travelled to airports in the world.
hotelnewsme.com
OLIVIA’S BRUNCH BY THE BEACH WITH WORLD’S FIRST PALESTINIAN MENU IS COMING TO RAK AT BANAN BEACH
UAE’s popular homegrown beach resort, Banan Beach, the perfect getaway that will transport you to the streets of Greece is all set to host the world’s first-ever Palestinian Brunch this month on Saturday, 28th January from 12 Noon- 4.30 PM. The brunch taking place at their pool area...
hotelnewsme.com
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR ANNOUNCES ITS PRICE DROP FOLLOWING DUBAI’S REMOVAL OF ITS 30% ALCOHOL TAX
The home of French Mediterranean cuisine, LPM Restaurant & Bar reveals its beverages will see a drop in prices by the end of January. Following the Dubai government’s announcement to remove its 30% alcohol tax for the new year, the global F&B company shares that its Dubai restaurant is adjusting its prices accordingly.
