NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand's 2-goal performance
Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken's 6-1 win against the...
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Toronto1011—3 First Period_1, Toronto, Holmberg 5 (Anderson, Kerfoot), 2:27. Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 14, 2:10. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 15 (Kakko, Lafreniere), 6:31. Third Period_4, Toronto, Liljegren 4 (Nylander, Tavares), 15:49. Overtime_5, Toronto, Marner 18 (Liljegren), 0:19. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-11-8-0_28. Toronto 8-16-9-1_34. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0...
Wednesday's Scores
Chicago (Clark) 88, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 41. Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 102, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 38. Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 74, Evanston Roycemore 24. Chicago (Jones) 71, Chicago (Comer) 56. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 31. Chicago Christian 63, Shepard 55. Dakota 52, Orangeville 37.
Steady growth puts Pulskamp on verge of claiming MLS starting spot
Becoming Sporting Kansas City’s first-choice goalkeeper this season will ostensibly require John Pulskamp, at all of 21 years old, to dethrone a 13-year Major League Soccer veteran in Tim Melia. That’s not quite how Pulskamp sees it.
Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Ottawa110—2 First Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 12 (Giroux, Sanderson), 15:48. Second Period_2, Ottawa, Giroux 16 (Greig, Sanderson), 3:28 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 18 (Aho, Palmieri), 16:07. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-12-15_37. Ottawa 14-17-7_38. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 3. Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-6-1...
Miami 86, Boston College 65
MIAMI (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hal.Cavinder 2-3, Erjavec 1-2, Dwyer 1-2, Harden 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spearman 2, Pendande 1, Roberts 1, Oldacre 1) Turnovers: 13 (Hal.Cavinder 3, Dwyer 3, Harden 2, Oldacre 2, Roberts 1, Williams 1, Erjavec 1)
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
MICHIGAN STATE 63, IOWA 61
Percentages: FG .456, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Ulis 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-4, Sandfort 1-5, Dix 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Murray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rebraca 2). Turnovers: 13 (Ulis 6, Murray 2, Perkins 2, Bowen, C.McCaffery, Rebraca). Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, Murray 2, Perkins...
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 68, GREEN BAY 50
Percentages: FG .442, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Cummings 3-5, Rose 3-6, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Wade 1-2, Davis 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (Cummings 5, Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Rose 3, D.Short 2, Heffner, Meyer). Steals: 1 (Meyer). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Wake Forest 68, Louisville 57
WAKE FOREST (12-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.512, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Spear 4-7, Williams 3-6, Andrews 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Becker 0-1) Turnovers: 18 (Harrison 5, Spear 3, Scruggs 3, Hinds 2, Summiel 1, Williams 1, Becker 1, Andrews 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Spear 3, Hinds 2, Scruggs 1)
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 68, DREXEL 55
Percentages: FG .303, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Washington 3-8, House 3-10, Moore 2-4, Okros 1-4, Oden 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Magee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Turner). Turnovers: 9 (Oden 3, Williams 3, Magee, Moore, Washington). Steals: 10 (Oden 3, Turner 2,...
WOFFORD 85, CHATTANOOGA 80
Percentages: FG .468, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (McCorkle 5-6, Paveletzke 3-6, Sivills 2-4, Mack 2-7, Tice 1-1, Silas 0-1, Tripp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Martin). Turnovers: 10 (Silas 2, Sivills 2, Jones, Mack, McCorkle, Paveletzke, Tice, Tripp). Steals: 9 (Mack 3,...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 78, WESTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .424, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Allen 3-11, McKnight 2-3, Hamilton 2-4, Akot 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharp 3). Turnovers: 17 (Akot 3, Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Rawls 3, Allen 2, Marshall 2, Lander). Steals: 7 (McKnight...
WASHINGTON 69, ARIZONA STATE 66, OT
Percentages: FG .307, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Des.Cambridge 4-13, Collins 3-6, Nunez 1-3, Horne 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Neal 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Collins, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 16 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne 4, Collins 3, Nunez 2, Boakye, Dev.Cambridge,...
