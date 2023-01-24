ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Bakersfield Californian

Kraken host the Flames following Bjorkstrand's 2-goal performance

Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-14-5, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Kraken's 6-1 win against the...
SEATTLE, WA
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Toronto1011—3 First Period_1, Toronto, Holmberg 5 (Anderson, Kerfoot), 2:27. Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 14, 2:10. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 15 (Kakko, Lafreniere), 6:31. Third Period_4, Toronto, Liljegren 4 (Nylander, Tavares), 15:49. Overtime_5, Toronto, Marner 18 (Liljegren), 0:19. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-11-8-0_28. Toronto 8-16-9-1_34. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0...
Bakersfield Californian

Wednesday's Scores

Chicago (Clark) 88, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 41. Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 102, Chicago (Noble/Mansueto) 38. Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 74, Evanston Roycemore 24. Chicago (Jones) 71, Chicago (Comer) 56. Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 31. Chicago Christian 63, Shepard 55. Dakota 52, Orangeville 37.
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Ottawa110—2 First Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 12 (Giroux, Sanderson), 15:48. Second Period_2, Ottawa, Giroux 16 (Greig, Sanderson), 3:28 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 18 (Aho, Palmieri), 16:07. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-12-15_37. Ottawa 14-17-7_38. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 3. Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 8-6-1...
Bakersfield Californian

Miami 86, Boston College 65

MIAMI (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hal.Cavinder 2-3, Erjavec 1-2, Dwyer 1-2, Harden 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spearman 2, Pendande 1, Roberts 1, Oldacre 1) Turnovers: 13 (Hal.Cavinder 3, Dwyer 3, Harden 2, Oldacre 2, Roberts 1, Williams 1, Erjavec 1)
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 63, Oregon St. 44

UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
CORVALLIS, OR
Bakersfield Californian

MICHIGAN STATE 63, IOWA 61

Percentages: FG .456, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Ulis 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-4, Sandfort 1-5, Dix 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Murray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rebraca 2). Turnovers: 13 (Ulis 6, Murray 2, Perkins 2, Bowen, C.McCaffery, Rebraca). Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, Murray 2, Perkins...
EAST LANSING, MI
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 68, GREEN BAY 50

Percentages: FG .442, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Cummings 3-5, Rose 3-6, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Wade 1-2, Davis 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (Cummings 5, Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Rose 3, D.Short 2, Heffner, Meyer). Steals: 1 (Meyer). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Wake Forest 68, Louisville 57

WAKE FOREST (12-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.512, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Spear 4-7, Williams 3-6, Andrews 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Becker 0-1) Turnovers: 18 (Harrison 5, Spear 3, Scruggs 3, Hinds 2, Summiel 1, Williams 1, Becker 1, Andrews 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Spear 3, Hinds 2, Scruggs 1)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH CAROLINA A&T 68, DREXEL 55

Percentages: FG .303, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Washington 3-8, House 3-10, Moore 2-4, Okros 1-4, Oden 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Magee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Turner). Turnovers: 9 (Oden 3, Williams 3, Magee, Moore, Washington). Steals: 10 (Oden 3, Turner 2,...
GREENSBORO, NC
Bakersfield Californian

WOFFORD 85, CHATTANOOGA 80

Percentages: FG .468, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (McCorkle 5-6, Paveletzke 3-6, Sivills 2-4, Mack 2-7, Tice 1-1, Silas 0-1, Tripp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Martin). Turnovers: 10 (Silas 2, Sivills 2, Jones, Mack, McCorkle, Paveletzke, Tice, Tripp). Steals: 9 (Mack 3,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Bakersfield Californian

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 78, WESTERN KENTUCKY 69

Percentages: FG .424, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Allen 3-11, McKnight 2-3, Hamilton 2-4, Akot 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharp 3). Turnovers: 17 (Akot 3, Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Rawls 3, Allen 2, Marshall 2, Lander). Steals: 7 (McKnight...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bakersfield Californian

WASHINGTON 69, ARIZONA STATE 66, OT

Percentages: FG .307, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Des.Cambridge 4-13, Collins 3-6, Nunez 1-3, Horne 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Neal 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Collins, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 16 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne 4, Collins 3, Nunez 2, Boakye, Dev.Cambridge,...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy