Detroit, MI

The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone needed any proof of how confident Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling, it came late in the second quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. George stole the ball from Zach Collins after a bad pass by Stanley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27.
PORTLAND, OR
Bakersfield Californian

L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104

Percentages: FG .377, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (K.Johnson 3-6, Bates-Diop 1-2, Branham 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Sochan 1-4, Richardson 1-6, S.Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-2, T.Jones 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, S.Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (S.Johnson 3, Sochan 3, Collins 2, Richardson 2, K.Johnson, McDermott,...
Bakersfield Californian

Golden State 122, Memphis 120

Percentages: FG .477, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Aldama 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Bane 2-7, Morant 2-7, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bane, Morant, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 5, Bane 3, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Roddy, Tillman, Williams). Steals: 10...
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 63, Oregon St. 44

UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
CORVALLIS, OR
Bakersfield Californian

Marner lifts Maple Leafs over Rangers 3-2 in OT

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Pontus Holmberg and Timothy Liljegren had the goals in regulation for Toronto (30-11-8). Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 99, SMU 84

SMU (7-14) Odigie 6-11 2-2 14, Williamson 3-6 2-6 8, Nutall 2-9 0-1 5, Phelps 5-15 7-8 20, Smith 4-7 3-4 13, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-6 2-2 2, Wright 3-7 2-2 11, Lanier 2-8 5-6 9, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-2 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 23-33 84.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
COLORADO STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 68, GREEN BAY 50

Percentages: FG .442, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Cummings 3-5, Rose 3-6, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Wade 1-2, Davis 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (Cummings 5, Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Rose 3, D.Short 2, Heffner, Meyer). Steals: 1 (Meyer). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Wake Forest 68, Louisville 57

WAKE FOREST (12-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.512, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Spear 4-7, Williams 3-6, Andrews 1-2, Scruggs 1-2, Becker 0-1) Turnovers: 18 (Harrison 5, Spear 3, Scruggs 3, Hinds 2, Summiel 1, Williams 1, Becker 1, Andrews 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Spear 3, Hinds 2, Scruggs 1)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bakersfield Californian

No. 15 North Carolina 72, Pittsburgh 57

NORTH CAROLINA (15-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kelly 3-6, Todd-Williams 3-9, Ustby 1-2, Paris 1-4, Adams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams 1, Kelly 1, Ustby 1, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 16 (Ustby 4, Kelly 3, Todd-Williams 3, Key 2, Adams 1, Poole 1, Paris 1, Zelaya...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

MICHIGAN STATE 63, IOWA 61

Percentages: FG .456, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Ulis 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-4, Sandfort 1-5, Dix 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Murray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rebraca 2). Turnovers: 13 (Ulis 6, Murray 2, Perkins 2, Bowen, C.McCaffery, Rebraca). Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, Murray 2, Perkins...
EAST LANSING, MI
Bakersfield Californian

WASHINGTON 69, ARIZONA STATE 66, OT

Percentages: FG .307, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Des.Cambridge 4-13, Collins 3-6, Nunez 1-3, Horne 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Neal 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Collins, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 16 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne 4, Collins 3, Nunez 2, Boakye, Dev.Cambridge,...
TEMPE, AZ

