Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104
Percentages: FG .377, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (K.Johnson 3-6, Bates-Diop 1-2, Branham 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Sochan 1-4, Richardson 1-6, S.Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-2, T.Jones 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, S.Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (S.Johnson 3, Sochan 3, Collins 2, Richardson 2, K.Johnson, McDermott,...
Bakersfield Californian
SAN DIEGO STATE 85, UTAH STATE 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Funk 4-9, Bairstow 3-6, Ashworth 2-7, Shulga 2-8, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dorius 2, Akin). Turnovers: 10 (Bairstow 3, Dorius 3, Ashworth 2, Akin, Eytle-Rock). Steals: 5 (Funk 3, Akin 2). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 68, GREEN BAY 50
Percentages: FG .442, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Cummings 3-5, Rose 3-6, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Wade 1-2, Davis 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (Cummings 5, Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Rose 3, D.Short 2, Heffner, Meyer). Steals: 1 (Meyer). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
Golden State 122, Memphis 120
Percentages: FG .477, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Aldama 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Bane 2-7, Morant 2-7, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bane, Morant, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 5, Bane 3, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Roddy, Tillman, Williams). Steals: 10...
Bakersfield Californian
WOFFORD 85, CHATTANOOGA 80
Percentages: FG .468, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (McCorkle 5-6, Paveletzke 3-6, Sivills 2-4, Mack 2-7, Tice 1-1, Silas 0-1, Tripp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Martin). Turnovers: 10 (Silas 2, Sivills 2, Jones, Mack, McCorkle, Paveletzke, Tice, Tripp). Steals: 9 (Mack 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 21 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 85, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 67
Percentages: FG .435, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Lawrence 3-7, King 2-4, Lenard 2-6, Millin 1-1, Bufford 1-2, Porter 1-2, Weston 1-3, Coleman-Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lenard 2). Turnovers: 15 (Dishman 3, Millin 3, Lawrence 2, Lenard 2, Porter 2, Weston 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 68, DREXEL 55
Percentages: FG .303, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Washington 3-8, House 3-10, Moore 2-4, Okros 1-4, Oden 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Magee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Turner). Turnovers: 9 (Oden 3, Williams 3, Magee, Moore, Washington). Steals: 10 (Oden 3, Turner 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
WASHINGTON 69, ARIZONA STATE 66, OT
Percentages: FG .307, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Des.Cambridge 4-13, Collins 3-6, Nunez 1-3, Horne 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Neal 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Collins, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 16 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne 4, Collins 3, Nunez 2, Boakye, Dev.Cambridge,...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 78, WESTERN KENTUCKY 69
Percentages: FG .424, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Allen 3-11, McKnight 2-3, Hamilton 2-4, Akot 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharp 3). Turnovers: 17 (Akot 3, Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Rawls 3, Allen 2, Marshall 2, Lander). Steals: 7 (McKnight...
Bakersfield Californian
WESTERN ILLINOIS 75, SOUTH DAKOTA 72
Percentages: FG .468, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Kamateros 2-2, Perrott-Hunt 2-6, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 0-1, Kutcher 0-1, Burchill 0-2, Plitzuweit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 4 (Plitzuweit 2, Burchill, Hayes). Steals: 4 (Burchill 2, Archambault, Bruns). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 86, Boston College 65
MIAMI (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hal.Cavinder 2-3, Erjavec 1-2, Dwyer 1-2, Harden 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spearman 2, Pendande 1, Roberts 1, Oldacre 1) Turnovers: 13 (Hal.Cavinder 3, Dwyer 3, Harden 2, Oldacre 2, Roberts 1, Williams 1, Erjavec 1)
Bakersfield Californian
MERRIMACK 64, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 61
Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Savage 5-7, Bennett 2-6, Stinson 1-1, Filchner 0-1, McKoy 0-1, Reid 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Minor 3, Reid 2, Derkack, Savage, Stinson). Turnovers: 12 (Reid 4, Minor 3, Stinson 3, Derkack, Savage). Steals: 7 (Bennett...
Bakersfield Californian
N.J.I.T. 69, UMBC 65
Percentages: FG .444, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Picarelli 2-7, Doles 1-2, Beaudion 1-3, Boonyasith 1-3, Docks 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Brown 0-2, Lawrence 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Doles 3, Beaudion). Turnovers: 9 (Lawrence 3, Boonyasith 2, Beaudion, Fagan, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli). Steals: 7 (Beaudion...
Bakersfield Californian
BELLARMINE 72, EASTERN KENTUCKY 71
Percentages: FG .407, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Moreno 4-9, Robb 2-4, T.Comer 2-7, Blanton 1-2, Walker 1-5, Ukomadu 0-1, Buttry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cozart, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 5 (Walker 2, Blanton, Cozart, Robb). Steals: 6 (Moreno 2, Robb 2, Buttry, T.Comer). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
MICHIGAN STATE 63, IOWA 61
Percentages: FG .456, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Ulis 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-4, Sandfort 1-5, Dix 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Murray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rebraca 2). Turnovers: 13 (Ulis 6, Murray 2, Perkins 2, Bowen, C.McCaffery, Rebraca). Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, Murray 2, Perkins...
Bakersfield Californian
MEMPHIS 99, SMU 84
Percentages: FG .366, FT .697. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Phelps 3-7, Wright 3-7, Smith 2-5, Nutall 1-5, Lanier 0-5, Todorovic 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton 2). Turnovers: 11 (Odigie 3, Phelps 3, Williamson 2, Lanier, Njie, Todorovic). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Lanier 2, Smith...
Bakersfield Californian
FORDHAM 79, ST. BONAVENTURE 68
Percentages: FG .434, FT .694. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Richardson 4-5, Moore 1-1, Gray 1-3, Rose 1-3, Kelly 1-4, Tsimbila 0-1, Charlton 0-3, Quisenberry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Moore 2, Quisenberry 2, Tsimbila 2, Charlton, Richardson). Steals: 7 (Charlton...
Bakersfield Californian
Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27.
Bakersfield Californian
Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone needed any proof of how confident Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling, it came late in the second quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. George stole the ball from Zach Collins after a bad pass by Stanley...
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Comments / 0