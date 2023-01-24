ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L.A. Lakers 113, San Antonio 104

Percentages: FG .377, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (K.Johnson 3-6, Bates-Diop 1-2, Branham 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Sochan 1-4, Richardson 1-6, S.Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-2, T.Jones 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, S.Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (S.Johnson 3, Sochan 3, Collins 2, Richardson 2, K.Johnson, McDermott,...
SAN DIEGO STATE 85, UTAH STATE 75

Percentages: FG .475, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Funk 4-9, Bairstow 3-6, Ashworth 2-7, Shulga 2-8, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dorius 2, Akin). Turnovers: 10 (Bairstow 3, Dorius 3, Ashworth 2, Akin, Eytle-Rock). Steals: 5 (Funk 3, Akin 2). Technical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 68, GREEN BAY 50

Percentages: FG .442, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Cummings 3-5, Rose 3-6, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Wade 1-2, Davis 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (Cummings 5, Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Rose 3, D.Short 2, Heffner, Meyer). Steals: 1 (Meyer). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
GREEN BAY, WI
Golden State 122, Memphis 120

Percentages: FG .477, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Aldama 2-2, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Bane 2-7, Morant 2-7, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bane, Morant, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Morant 5, Bane 3, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Roddy, Tillman, Williams). Steals: 10...
WOFFORD 85, CHATTANOOGA 80

Percentages: FG .468, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (McCorkle 5-6, Paveletzke 3-6, Sivills 2-4, Mack 2-7, Tice 1-1, Silas 0-1, Tripp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Martin). Turnovers: 10 (Silas 2, Sivills 2, Jones, Mack, McCorkle, Paveletzke, Tice, Tripp). Steals: 9 (Mack 3,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NO. 21 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 85, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 67

Percentages: FG .435, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Lawrence 3-7, King 2-4, Lenard 2-6, Millin 1-1, Bufford 1-2, Porter 1-2, Weston 1-3, Coleman-Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lenard 2). Turnovers: 15 (Dishman 3, Millin 3, Lawrence 2, Lenard 2, Porter 2, Weston 2,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
NORTH CAROLINA A&T 68, DREXEL 55

Percentages: FG .303, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Washington 3-8, House 3-10, Moore 2-4, Okros 1-4, Oden 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Magee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 3, Turner). Turnovers: 9 (Oden 3, Williams 3, Magee, Moore, Washington). Steals: 10 (Oden 3, Turner 2,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WASHINGTON 69, ARIZONA STATE 66, OT

Percentages: FG .307, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Des.Cambridge 4-13, Collins 3-6, Nunez 1-3, Horne 1-4, Gaffney 0-1, Neal 0-1, Dev.Cambridge 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Washington 2, Collins, Dev.Cambridge). Turnovers: 16 (Des.Cambridge 4, Horne 4, Collins 3, Nunez 2, Boakye, Dev.Cambridge,...
TEMPE, AZ
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 78, WESTERN KENTUCKY 69

Percentages: FG .424, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Allen 3-11, McKnight 2-3, Hamilton 2-4, Akot 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Rawls 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sharp 3). Turnovers: 17 (Akot 3, Hamilton 3, McKnight 3, Rawls 3, Allen 2, Marshall 2, Lander). Steals: 7 (McKnight...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WESTERN ILLINOIS 75, SOUTH DAKOTA 72

Percentages: FG .468, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Kamateros 2-2, Perrott-Hunt 2-6, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 0-1, Kutcher 0-1, Burchill 0-2, Plitzuweit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 4 (Plitzuweit 2, Burchill, Hayes). Steals: 4 (Burchill 2, Archambault, Bruns). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. W. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
ILLINOIS STATE
Miami 86, Boston College 65

MIAMI (13-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hal.Cavinder 2-3, Erjavec 1-2, Dwyer 1-2, Harden 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Han.Cavinder 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Spearman 2, Pendande 1, Roberts 1, Oldacre 1) Turnovers: 13 (Hal.Cavinder 3, Dwyer 3, Harden 2, Oldacre 2, Roberts 1, Williams 1, Erjavec 1)
MERRIMACK 64, CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 61

Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Savage 5-7, Bennett 2-6, Stinson 1-1, Filchner 0-1, McKoy 0-1, Reid 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Minor 3, Reid 2, Derkack, Savage, Stinson). Turnovers: 12 (Reid 4, Minor 3, Stinson 3, Derkack, Savage). Steals: 7 (Bennett...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
N.J.I.T. 69, UMBC 65

Percentages: FG .444, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Picarelli 2-7, Doles 1-2, Beaudion 1-3, Boonyasith 1-3, Docks 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Brown 0-2, Lawrence 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Doles 3, Beaudion). Turnovers: 9 (Lawrence 3, Boonyasith 2, Beaudion, Fagan, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli). Steals: 7 (Beaudion...
BELLARMINE 72, EASTERN KENTUCKY 71

Percentages: FG .407, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Moreno 4-9, Robb 2-4, T.Comer 2-7, Blanton 1-2, Walker 1-5, Ukomadu 0-1, Buttry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cozart, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 5 (Walker 2, Blanton, Cozart, Robb). Steals: 6 (Moreno 2, Robb 2, Buttry, T.Comer). Technical...
RICHMOND, KY
MICHIGAN STATE 63, IOWA 61

Percentages: FG .456, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Ulis 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-4, Sandfort 1-5, Dix 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Murray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Rebraca 2). Turnovers: 13 (Ulis 6, Murray 2, Perkins 2, Bowen, C.McCaffery, Rebraca). Steals: 7 (C.McCaffery 2, Murray 2, Perkins...
EAST LANSING, MI
MEMPHIS 99, SMU 84

Percentages: FG .366, FT .697. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Phelps 3-7, Wright 3-7, Smith 2-5, Nutall 1-5, Lanier 0-5, Todorovic 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton 2). Turnovers: 11 (Odigie 3, Phelps 3, Williamson 2, Lanier, Njie, Todorovic). Steals: 8 (Phelps 3, Lanier 2, Smith...
MEMPHIS, TN
FORDHAM 79, ST. BONAVENTURE 68

Percentages: FG .434, FT .694. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Richardson 4-5, Moore 1-1, Gray 1-3, Rose 1-3, Kelly 1-4, Tsimbila 0-1, Charlton 0-3, Quisenberry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Moore 2, Quisenberry 2, Tsimbila 2, Charlton, Richardson). Steals: 7 (Charlton...
VENTURA, CA
Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27.
PORTLAND, OR
Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone needed any proof of how confident Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling, it came late in the second quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. George stole the ball from Zach Collins after a bad pass by Stanley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44

UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
CORVALLIS, OR

