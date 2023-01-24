ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

FOX Sports

Harden-Hayes leads UNC Wilmington against Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2...
WILMINGTON, NC

