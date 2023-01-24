ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
statepress.com

Men's, women's basketball fall short at home

ASU men's basketball entered the weekend on a four-game winning streak with the opportunity to pick up two critical wins at home. Still, it came up short in both games, struggling to create offense with losses to UCLA 74-62 and USC 77-69. UCLA game. The high-profile matchup against 5th-ranked UCLA...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Freshman Austin Nunez has already made his mark in ASU basketball

It didn't take long for freshman guard Austin Nunez to settle in and make an impact on the ASU men's basketball team. Originally from Garden Ridge, Texas, Nunez was a basketball sensation in the state. In his senior season for Wagner High School, he averaged 28.1 points per game, along with 2.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
TEMPE, AZ
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

No. 6 Arizona gets even with Washington State

Azuolas Tubelis posted his sixth double-double in the past seven games and No. 6 Arizona avenged a home loss to Washington State earlier this month with a 63-58 victory on Thursday night in Pullman, Wash. Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Arizona (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) quieted the Pac-12's...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach dies

TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach Greg Patrick has died. Patrick was on the UA staff for two seasons (2019 and 2020) under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst and briefly promoted to defensive line coach in his 1st season when Sumlin fired Iona Uiagalelei.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

State Press Play: ChatGPT sparks questions for the future of AI

AI-powered writing program ChatGPT has sparked questions for professors about the future of both AI and academics. Plus, updates on December's on-campus security incident in Tempe, and students who worked with the Arizona Cardinals in fall 2022 get the chance to work Super Bowl LVII this spring. Join host Naomi Dubovis and the State Press podcast desk as they break down the ASU community's top stories in the second season of "State Press Play."
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins

After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
TEMPE, AZ
NASDAQ

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
thearizona100.com

All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic

Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures rebounding into the weekend

PHOENIX — After a very breezy day across Arizona, winds are dying down overnight. As skies stay clear, temperatures will plummet. Overnight lows should stay above the freezing point in most Valley cities, but it will still be cold as temperatures drop into the mid 30s by sunrise. Daytime...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy