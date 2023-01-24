Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
statepress.com
Men's, women's basketball fall short at home
ASU men's basketball entered the weekend on a four-game winning streak with the opportunity to pick up two critical wins at home. Still, it came up short in both games, struggling to create offense with losses to UCLA 74-62 and USC 77-69. UCLA game. The high-profile matchup against 5th-ranked UCLA...
statepress.com
Freshman Austin Nunez has already made his mark in ASU basketball
It didn't take long for freshman guard Austin Nunez to settle in and make an impact on the ASU men's basketball team. Originally from Garden Ridge, Texas, Nunez was a basketball sensation in the state. In his senior season for Wagner High School, he averaged 28.1 points per game, along with 2.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
statepress.com
ASU men's tennis team looks to right wrongs after a disappointing last season
The 2021-22 season for the ASU men's tennis team ended on a bitter note. A 4-0 sweep at the hands of Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 Championship Tournament concluded an up-and-down campaign for the Sun Devils who finished with a disappointing 9-15 record. Going into this season,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
No. 6 Arizona gets even with Washington State
Azuolas Tubelis posted his sixth double-double in the past seven games and No. 6 Arizona avenged a home loss to Washington State earlier this month with a 63-58 victory on Thursday night in Pullman, Wash. Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Arizona (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) quieted the Pac-12's...
Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach dies
TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach Greg Patrick has died. Patrick was on the UA staff for two seasons (2019 and 2020) under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst and briefly promoted to defensive line coach in his 1st season when Sumlin fired Iona Uiagalelei.
statepress.com
State Press Play: ChatGPT sparks questions for the future of AI
AI-powered writing program ChatGPT has sparked questions for professors about the future of both AI and academics. Plus, updates on December's on-campus security incident in Tempe, and students who worked with the Arizona Cardinals in fall 2022 get the chance to work Super Bowl LVII this spring. Join host Naomi Dubovis and the State Press podcast desk as they break down the ASU community's top stories in the second season of "State Press Play."
'Not often do you get opportunity to live both dreams in a lifetime': Phoenix firefighter former Super Bowl champ
PHOENIX — The alarm sounds and Roy Lewis grabs his gear and darts to the truck. He feels a rush of adrenaline as he climbs into the driver's seat, starts the engine and turns on the siren. Lewis is a Phoenix firefighter who's living his dream of helping the...
statepress.com
College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins
After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
KTAR.com
Desert Diamond Arena, former home of Arizona Coyotes, had record revenue year in 2022
PHOENIX — The former Glendale home of the Arizona Coyotes said it had a record-breaking revenue year in 2022. Desert Diamond Arena, renamed from Gila River Arena in August, hosted over 50 live events in the venue’s 19th year. “We couldn’t be more excited about this news and...
Changes to No. 16 among continued evolution of 2023 WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is no stranger to sharing the weekend with the Super Bowl. This year’s iteration of the tournament, however, not only has the big game taking place at the same time, it’s about 30 miles down the road from it. Translation: TPC Scottsdale is going...
We asked a pro golfer to share her favorite courses in the Valley. Here's what she said
PHOENIX — With high-profile events like the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII making their way to the Valley this year, people across the world will be descending on Arizona. While there will be a number of various activities for visitors and tourists to participate in, one of...
statepress.com
McCain Institute, Cronkite School launch task force to tackle disinformation threats
The McCain Institute at ASU announced earlier this month it is creating a task force alongside the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication to fight disinformation in the media landscape. The task force on Defeating Disinformation Attacks on U.S. Democracy will be made up of experts on disinformation,...
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
AZFamily
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
thearizona100.com
All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic
Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures rebounding into the weekend
PHOENIX — After a very breezy day across Arizona, winds are dying down overnight. As skies stay clear, temperatures will plummet. Overnight lows should stay above the freezing point in most Valley cities, but it will still be cold as temperatures drop into the mid 30s by sunrise. Daytime...
Comments / 0