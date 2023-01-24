Read full article on original website
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Tragedy at school, Hooper lawsuit, I-65 rocket: Down in Alabama
A teacher died Wednesday in a really tragic accident at school. Perry Hooper Jr. is suing over charges he once faced. Somebody in Ohio might want that 44-year-old state-line Saturn rocket. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
a-z-animals.com
What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
montgomeryindependent.com
The 2022 Grand Ball of Alabama
“And of course, in Alabama, it began with a love of football" This particular year 2022, commemorates a grand history for The Grand Ball of Alabama, whose roots were first planted in 1938, as cities across the nation were struggling to rebound after the Great Depression. William Adams Gunter, Jr., then the Mayor of Montgomery, diligently sought to bring an infusion of unique industry to Montgomery. He collaborated with the Wright Brothers about aviation and set aside land for an airfield, in an area which it known today as Gunter field. In his attempt to seize upon projects that would bring people from all over the country to Montgomery, the original Blue and Gray All Star Football Classic was created by happenstance. In 1938 the idea of a nationwide football game for high school recruits was the brainchild of Champ Pickens. Pickens, came to visit his friend, Mayor Gunter, while in route to New York for a meeting concerning the World’s Fair. Pickens had formulated a plan to host a great football game featuring the best high school football players from the North and South, the future superstars of college football. Before Pickens could present the idea to the World’s Fair, Mayor Gunter snatched up the idea and placed $5,000 towards the project, while recruiting other Alabamians to do the same. Such capital was quite significant given the time just before WWII and following on the heels of a national economic depression. This progressive idea took root, and the first game came together in January 1939. The annual games thereafter included a lavish dance and brunch surrounding the event.
The Daily South
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
WSFA
Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
wfxl.com
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
WAFF
How to test your home as Radon levels remain high in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Radon is odorless and tasteless, it can seep into homes without anyone noticing and leave a lasting impact. It’s one of the leading causes of lung cancer, right after smoking cigarettes. A small amount of radon is not deadly, but a large volume can lead...
Father and son’s Thanksgiving fishing tradition leads to new Alabama record
A father and son have a long-time tradition of fishing on Thanksgiving — and it led to a state record in Alabama. The record was recognized in January, more than a month after their routine holiday outing took a surprising turn. Keith Dees said he was bass fishing with his son, Huntley, when he realized something was on the other end of the line.
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
Alabama’s income tax deadline changes for 2023
Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year. The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due...
Time to Save Some Money! Here are 3 Places Offering Family Meals With Multiple Locations in the State of Alabama
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual information provided via each company's official website as of January 23, 2023. Please be sure to visit each company's official website for any new updates; permission given to use.
