Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

The 2022 Grand Ball of Alabama

“And of course, in Alabama, it began with a love of football" This particular year 2022, commemorates a grand history for The Grand Ball of Alabama, whose roots were first planted in 1938, as cities across the nation were struggling to rebound after the Great Depression. William Adams Gunter, Jr., then the Mayor of Montgomery, diligently sought to bring an infusion of unique industry to Montgomery. He collaborated with the Wright Brothers about aviation and set aside land for an airfield, in an area which it known today as Gunter field. In his attempt to seize upon projects that would bring people from all over the country to Montgomery, the original Blue and Gray All Star Football Classic was created by happenstance. In 1938 the idea of a nationwide football game for high school recruits was the brainchild of Champ Pickens. Pickens, came to visit his friend, Mayor Gunter, while in route to New York for a meeting concerning the World’s Fair. Pickens had formulated a plan to host a great football game featuring the best high school football players from the North and South, the future superstars of college football. Before Pickens could present the idea to the World’s Fair, Mayor Gunter snatched up the idea and placed $5,000 towards the project, while recruiting other Alabamians to do the same. Such capital was quite significant given the time just before WWII and following on the heels of a national economic depression. This progressive idea took root, and the first game came together in January 1939. The annual games thereafter included a lavish dance and brunch surrounding the event.
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Lakes In Alabama

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Family named nation’s top young farm family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farming is a way of life. It’s not just a job for families who choose it. One Alabama farm family is being recognized for their work. Daniel and Carla Trantham were named the nation’s top young farm family during American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. This is the first time an Alabama Farmers Federation farm family has won the Achievement Award. The Tranthams say this is an honor.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s income tax deadline changes for 2023

Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year. The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due...
ALABAMA STATE

