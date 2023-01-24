Read full article on original website
Ada school salutes legacy of late student with books
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Washington Elementary students have a new book vending machine, another way to honor the late Ada High School student Wyatt Brown and continuing his message of love in the school district. “It was something he actually created in a T-shirt, and people wanted the shirts...
Denison schools create new position for safety
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Independent School District has created a new position to help safeguard its campuses. Michael DeHaven is the district's new director of security. "My primary goal is safeguarding our facilities and promote a positive and safe learning environment for all our students, faculty, and...
Performance-based pay proposed for Oklahoma teachers
(KTEN) — Ryan Walters, Oklahoma's new Superintendent of Public Instruction, wants more money to go to teachers whose students have greater academic success. Walters will present his budget proposal — which includes a performance-based pay raise — to the State Board of Education on Thursday. Walters did...
