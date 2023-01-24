Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
How to Deal With Mold After Water Damage
Originally Posted On: https://smflathead.com/how-to-deal-with-mold-after-water-damage/. Is your household suffering from mold problem after water damage? Here’s everything you should do to restore your house back to normal. Keyword(s): water damage. Did you know that infants who live in moldy homes are three times more likely to develop asthma by the...
KTEN.com
Thousands are without power after storm spawns tornadoes in the South and brings snow to Midwest and Northeast
Tens of thousands of people were in the dark early Thursday morning after a storm system spawned tornadoes in the South and delivered snow to parts of the Midwest and Northeast. More than a dozen reported tornadoes struck across communities in Texas and Louisiana, damaging many properties as windows and...
KTEN.com
Tishomingo bolsters wastewater infrastructure
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Tishomingo is investing in an upgrade of its wastewater system. The city recently received $1 million in grants from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for the project. City officials say a survey conducted last summer using smoke tests found holes in the...
KTEN.com
Denison has plan to bounce back from 2019 Main Street fire
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- October 9, 2019: The City of Denison lost three historic buildings in the 300 block of West Main Street to a devastating fire. "It's the right time to begin the process of building back," said Mayor Janet Gott. "It impacted 2 Chicks Home and Market, my friend's house, Luxor Nails... and multiple others that had various degrees."
KTEN.com
Grayson College relaunches truck driver course
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College is rebooting its truck driving program to help meet the needs of Texoma employers. "Commercial truck drivers were the third most wanted occupations in this area, just over and over again," said Marlene Phillips, with the school's Center for Workplace Learning. In 2021,...
Comments / 0