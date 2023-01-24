ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

How to Deal With Mold After Water Damage

Originally Posted On: https://smflathead.com/how-to-deal-with-mold-after-water-damage/. Is your household suffering from mold problem after water damage? Here’s everything you should do to restore your house back to normal. Keyword(s): water damage. Did you know that infants who live in moldy homes are three times more likely to develop asthma by the...
KTEN.com

Tishomingo bolsters wastewater infrastructure

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Tishomingo is investing in an upgrade of its wastewater system. The city recently received $1 million in grants from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for the project. City officials say a survey conducted last summer using smoke tests found holes in the...
TISHOMINGO, OK
KTEN.com

Denison has plan to bounce back from 2019 Main Street fire

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- October 9, 2019: The City of Denison lost three historic buildings in the 300 block of West Main Street to a devastating fire. "It's the right time to begin the process of building back," said Mayor Janet Gott. "It impacted 2 Chicks Home and Market, my friend's house, Luxor Nails... and multiple others that had various degrees."
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Grayson College relaunches truck driver course

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College is rebooting its truck driving program to help meet the needs of Texoma employers. "Commercial truck drivers were the third most wanted occupations in this area, just over and over again," said Marlene Phillips, with the school's Center for Workplace Learning. In 2021,...
DENISON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy