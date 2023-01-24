Read full article on original website
liberty over equality
3d ago
Pontoni said no one wants the board to return to inequitable suspensions and expulsions. See the problem?
Reply
6
B A MEYER
3d ago
They are liberal nut jobs! It’s all about Equity and inclusion instead of education…you get what you sow….
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wkar.org
East Lansing High School students stage walkout to protest school violence
In an email to the East Lansing Schools community Thursday, Superintendent Dori Leyko announced that East Lansing High School will be closed Friday. Good afternoon East Lansing staff, families and community members and East Lansing High School students,. The purpose of this email is three-fold:. To summarize the events at...
eastlansinginfo.news
EL High School Closed Friday, as School Board Continues to Face Backlash
East Lansing Public Schools announced just moments ago that the high school will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 27. Instruction at the high school today was disrupted earlier by a large student walk-out protest and then another shelter-in-place order. The administration announced this afternoon, “In order to be proactive and...
Parents call for answers after East Lansing High lockdown
Several parents stood outside of East Lansing High School Tuesday morning waiting for answers after reports that someone may have brought a gun to school.
East Lansing school board issues statement after parents express safety concerns
The East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education has issued a statement and letter to the community outlining ways to move forward after Tuesday's lockdown, a heated meeting and safety concerns.
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing High School Was Put on Lockdown This Morning
East Lansing High School Principal Shannon Mayfield sent an email to teachers at 10:17 a.m. today notifying them of an internal lockdown “to address a report of [a] weapon.” The lockdown was ended as of 11:40 a.m. Administration issued an announcement to staff about the lockdown’s end saying,...
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
Shelter-in-place order lifted at East Lansing High School
The shelter-in-place lockdown order has been lifted at East Lansing High School.
Lawsuit against DeWitt Public Schools has been dismissed
A lawsuit filed in early 2022 against DeWitt Public Schools has been dismissed. The lawsuit challenged the superintendent's authority to require masks in school during a public health emergency.
Holt school bus stopped and searched after report of gun, but nothing found
Officials got the call around 6:45 a.m. and officers from the Lansing Police Department stopped the bus on the 4000 block of W. Jolly Rd.
police1.com
Nearly 200 Mich. school districts receive $25M in state grants to hire SROs
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly 200 Michigan school districts, including five in Oakland County, will receive $25 million in state grants to hire school resource officers for the next three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that the money may be used for salaries, benefits, and training for school resource...
Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun
FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
Masked man with hammer, scissors allegedly harassed MSU students
Have you run into the masked man in East Lansing?
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
Retired Ingham County judge pleads ‘no contest’ after pulling woman’s hair
According to Lansing City Pulse, as a part of the plea bargain, Collette was required to pay around $425 in court costs and fees.
Fox17
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Jawaun Kenny, Walton's former football coach. “Just always the helpful kid."
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
WILX-TV
State police report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a driver was stopped for traveling at 114 mph on I-496 in Delta Township Thursday morning. The Eaton County traffic stop near Creyts Rd. was reported by MSP First District on social media as a reminder that “troopers are out in force.”
EGR, GR police investigate death after shots fired call
Authorities in East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids are investigating after a man was shot and killed.
abc12.com
Flint police find infant allegedly kidnapped by mother
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m. She returned the child on Tuesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said. The hunter arrived at his...
Comments / 10