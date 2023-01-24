ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

liberty over equality
3d ago

Pontoni said no one wants the board to return to inequitable suspensions and expulsions. See the problem?

B A MEYER
3d ago

They are liberal nut jobs! It’s all about Equity and inclusion instead of education…you get what you sow….

eastlansinginfo.news

EL High School Closed Friday, as School Board Continues to Face Backlash

East Lansing Public Schools announced just moments ago that the high school will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 27. Instruction at the high school today was disrupted earlier by a large student walk-out protest and then another shelter-in-place order. The administration announced this afternoon, “In order to be proactive and...
EAST LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

East Lansing High School Was Put on Lockdown This Morning

East Lansing High School Principal Shannon Mayfield sent an email to teachers at 10:17 a.m. today notifying them of an internal lockdown “to address a report of [a] weapon.” The lockdown was ended as of 11:40 a.m. Administration issued an announcement to staff about the lockdown’s end saying,...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Case dismissed against Flint mother whose child allegedly shot himself with unsecured gun

FLINT, MI – Child abuse charges against a Flint woman whose child shot himself in the hand with an unsecured gun have been dropped. Alexys Cierah Chapman, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary examination Wednesday, Jan. 18, before Genesee County District Court Judge Mark C. McCabe on charges of first-degree child abuse, felony firearm, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

State police report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a driver was stopped for traveling at 114 mph on I-496 in Delta Township Thursday morning. The Eaton County traffic stop near Creyts Rd. was reported by MSP First District on social media as a reminder that “troopers are out in force.”
EATON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint police find infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m. She returned the child on Tuesday morning.
FLINT, MI

