Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Government Technology
Study: 30% of College Students Have Used ChatGPT for Essays
Nearly a third of college students have used the AI chatbot ChatGPT to complete written homework assignments, with 60 percent saying they use the program on more than half of their assignments, according to a new study from the online magazine Intelligent. The survey of 1,000 current students at four-year...
Phys.org
Students lacking language skills will miss out on jobs, according to new report
British students wanting to get ahead in the world of work should be studying an additional language. New research from the University of Portsmouth, based on the analysis of job adverts targeted at graduates, shows a high demand for language skills that is now often unmet in secondary school settings.
OTC funeral service program earns special training seminar
Students in Ogeechee Technical College’s (OTC) funeral service program will soon be taking part in a highly regarded training seminar. “This is huge for our students. This is a program that is offered to licensed professionals at the National Funeral Director AGM,” said program director, Michele Rupar. OTC...
ChatGPT bot passes law school exam
A chatbot powered by reams of data from the internet has passed exams at a U.S. law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts. ChatGPT, from OpenAI - a U.S. company that this week got a massive injection of cash from Microsoft - uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate streams of text from simple prompts. The results have been so good that educators have warned it could lead to widespread cheating and even signal the end of traditional classroom teaching methods. Jonathan Choi, a professor at Minnesota University Law School, gave ChatGPT the...
Alarmed by AI Chatbots, Universities Start Revamping How They Teach
While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments.
10 Must have skills to become a data scientist
To become a data scientist, one should have a strong foundation in math and statistics, proficiency in at least one programming language such as Python or R, knowledge of data wrangling and preprocessing techniques, experience with data visualization tools, understanding of machine learning concepts and techniques, and experience working on real-world projects. Additionally, strong communication skills, the ability to continuously learn and adapt, team-player attitude and understanding of ethical considerations in handling data are also important for a data scientist.
US News and World Report
Consider Instructional Styles When Choosing an MBA Program
The way MBA professors teach – whether through case studies, experiential lessons or lectures – can have a huge impact on a B-school student's experience. Frank Rothaermel, a professor in the Scheller College of Business at the Georgia Institute of Technology, says students should seek a school that fits their personality and needs. “The individual fit is super important," he says. "I think students should look for an environment of excellence, collaboration, inclusivity and that accepts students for who and what they are.”
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mellon Foundation awards $12 million in college social justice grants
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has announced grants totaling more than $12 million to 26 colleges and universities in support of research or curricular projects related to civic engagement and social justice. The inaugural grants awarded through the Higher Learning program’s open call in three areas—civic engagement and voting rights,...
physiciansweekly.com
Systemic Inflammation, Emotional Support in First-Generation College Students
The following is the summary of “First-Generation College Students, Emotional Support, and Systemic Inflammation Following the College Transition” published in the January 2023 issue of Adolescent Health by Jones, et al. The goal of this study is to test whether the presence or absence of emotional support moderates...
boldsky.com
Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches
Early education is considered to be crucial for a child's overall development and future success. The early years of a child's life are critical for brain development. Children's brains rapidly develop during this time, and early experiences significantly impact the formation of neural connections that significantly impact development. It helps children develop language and literacy skills essential for success in school and life. Children with strong language and literacy skills are more likely to do well and have better employment opportunities in the future.
US News and World Report
A College Guide for Nontraditional Students
College students have long been thought of as recent high school graduates who live on or close to campus, participate in clubs, attend campus-related sporting events and socialize on the weekends. But today's college enrollees don't necessarily fit that mold. Many are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including a full-time...
businesspartnermagazine.com
The Impact of Having Soft Skills in the Business World
The right soft skills in the business world can have an incredible impact. The skills that make you successful include compassion, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Having the right skills can also help you be more comfortable with social situations and make communication easier. These skills will help you become a more effective and confident leader.
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
Government Technology
Does Learning Loss Call for Overhaul of Ed Research, Data?
(TNS) — The Institute of Education Sciences, the U.S. Department of Education's primary research arm, today launched a $7 million project to identify and quickly scale up effective practices to help students recover academically from pandemic disruptions. The LEARN network, for Leveraging Evidence to Accelerate Recovery Nationwide, is one...
