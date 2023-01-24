ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Colerain Avenue reopen following crash in Northside

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now reopen to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Truck carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire, shutting down highway

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A fiery crash involving a truck carrying girl scout cookies delayed school for an entire district. This happened at about three this morning on route-27 in Falmouth. Nobody was hurt in the crash, but it caused major backups. Pendleton County Schools had to delay the...
FALMOUTH, KY
WLWT 5

Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

