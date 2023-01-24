Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Lock Street in Lockland. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.
CINCINNATI — Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd...
WLWT 5
Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-275 eastbound near Ohio Pike
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries, involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on I-275 eastbound near Ohio Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Colerain Avenue reopen following crash in Northside
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Colerain Avenue is now reopen to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Northside, Thursday evening. According to police, Colerain Avenue is closed between Leeper Street and Raeburn Drive due to a crash. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on south I-75 near Ezzard Charles Drive
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on south I-75 near Ezzard Charles Drive. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Northland Boulevard in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Northland Boulevard in Springdale. Traffic is impacted. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Kenwood Road and Donjoy Drive in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Kenwood Road and Donjoy Drive in Blue Ash. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Semi full of Girl Scout cookies catches fire on US-27, delays school district
The semi caught fire around 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ambrose Wright Road and Woodland Acres Drive. Investigators said no one was hurt but it did take a while to clean up the mess.
WLWT 5
Truck carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire, shutting down highway
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A fiery crash involving a truck carrying girl scout cookies delayed school for an entire district. This happened at about three this morning on route-27 in Falmouth. Nobody was hurt in the crash, but it caused major backups. Pendleton County Schools had to delay the...
WLWT 5
Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
Comments / 0