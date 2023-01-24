Read full article on original website
FluentStream Announces Strategic Partnership with SkyComm Connect
Maryland-based communications provider, SkyComm, becomes a strategic partner and channel partner of fastest growing UCaaS provider. FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and midsize organizations, announced a strategic partnership with SkyComm Connect (“SkyComm”), a leading communications provider in the mid-Atlantic region. Through this partnership, SkyComm customers will be upgraded to FluentStream’s advanced UC platform over the coming months. Additionally, SkyComm has become a FluentStream channel partner.
Place Announces Expanded Product Suite to Solve Sales-to-Cash for B2B SaaS Companies
Place, the customer subscription, billing, and finance solution for B2B SaaS companies, announces the launch of its expanded product suite designed to simplify the Sales-to-Cash workflow for organizations of all sizes. The advanced suite empowers businesses to efficiently manage and automate their bookings, billings, and revenue processes in a unified platform as a single source of truth for crucial SaaS financial data.
Introducing iSEEKGlobal: The Transformative Supply Chain Management Cloud Platform
ISEEK Corporation announces the launch of iSEEKGlobal, a game-changing cloud-based platform that empowers Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to qualify Contact Manufacturers (CMs)/suppliers, and attain cost estimates instantly. Powered by the iSEEK Corporation’s 3D Shape Search Engine, CADseek, iSEEKGlobal transforms the way OEMs approach supplier qualification while offering OEMs, suppliers, and CMs of all sizes unparalleled reach, speed, and security.
Aptitude Software Collaborates with Microsoft to Integrate Fynapse Platform with Dynamics 365 Finance
Integrated solution is built for the modern workplace. Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of finance digitalization and subscription management solutions, is thrilled to bring their finance domain experience and enterprise accounting hub technology to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance with the integration of Fynapse, Aptitude’s fully automated finance management platform. The accounting hub capabilities will provide Dynamics 365 Finance customers with the ability to further increase efficiencies, reduce costs and drive business insights. The solution will be available as a deeply integrated SaaS offering on Microsoft Azure.
FourKites Launches Data Connector to Help Businesses Maximise the Power of Supply Chain Data
New integration with business intelligence tools provides customers with unprecedented access to trusted, real-time supply chain data to eliminate silos, maximise agility. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced the launch of Data Connector, an offering that allows customers to automatically access and leverage FourKites data directly within their existing business intelligence tool. By making supply chain data more accessible than ever before, Data Connector will help leaders across organisations access valuable insights to mitigate disruptions and expedite decision-making.
UST and Leapwork Collaborate to Help Companies Reduce Risks During Digital Transformation
Market leaders will adopt an intuitive approach to aid businesses as they work to eliminate financial and reputational risks associated with software releases. UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic alliance with Leapwork, a visual end-to-end test automation solution. The collaborative effort will empower UST to help its customers increase the scope and productivity of their automated testing processes. Adopting this approach improves the quality levels of products and reduces the operating costs of software development, all while accelerating the transition from siloed testing to unified automation.
VAI Announces New Brand Vision for 2023 Focusing on Cloud-based ERP for Enterprise Success
The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.
DMI Announces Acquisition of Simplex Mobility
Addition of Asset and Expense Management Platform Solidifies DMI’s Leadership Position in the Managed Mobility Services Market. DMI, a global leader in digital transformation and managed services, announced that it has acquired Simplex Mobility (“Simplex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of asset and expense management software. Simplex provides a centralized platform that manages all aspects of a customer’s mobile ecosystem including inventory management, help desk support, and cost optimization.
Northpass Announces Executive Team Promotions in Marketing, Sales and Customer Success
With Strategic Leadership Moves, Company Focuses on Next Phase of Growth. Northpass, the leading platform for digital customer education, announced the promotions of Nikki Engel to vice president of marketing, and Travis Nardin to vice president of sales and customer success. With the company entering its next growth phase, Engel and Nardin will play key roles in developing and executing its corporate strategy and scaling the company to the next level.
Optii Solutions Launches New Business Intelligence Solution
New and enhanced reporting will improve customers’ ability to make informed operational decisions. Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced that it is launching a new and improved business intelligence solution. The new reporting and insights capabilities will drastically improve its customers’ ability to get the right data served in a way that shortens the data-to-decision time.
Global Processing Services Appoints Former Visa Executive Jim McCarthy to Lead Global Sales and Product
Company also names Kevin Fox as GPS’ new Chief Revenue Officer. Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS’ global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.
Edify Adds Trish Stone to Executive Roster as VP of Sales Strategy Operations
Stone to lead company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success. Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations, Trish Stone. Stone will lead all of the company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success.
Extensiv Launches Extensiv Hub, a Unified Omnichannel Fulfillment Platform to Connect Brands, Warehouses, and 3PLs
Extensiv Hub Provides Total Visibility from the Shopping Cart to the Doorstep. Extensiv (formerly 3PL Central) delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management announced the launch of Extensiv Hub, a unified omnichannel fulfillment platform that centralizes information for brands and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to help both scale with a single technology platform throughout their growth journey.
PayEm Announces $220M in Equity and Credit Financing for its Spend and Procurement Management Platform
The company also adds Steve Sovik as CRO; Dorit Bruner as CFO; Gilad Bojack as VP of Product and names Greg Tennyson to advisory board. PayEm, the leading platform for spend and procurement management announced $220 million in equity and credit financing from Viola Credit, Mitsubishi Financial Group, Collaborative Fund and others to fuel its growth.
Virtual Front Desk Solution Provider WelcomeWare Announces Major Software Update To Platform
Virtual front desk solution provider WelcomeWare is pleased to announce a major software update to its platform for health care practices, designed to enhance the visitor experience and improve efficiency for receptionists. The update includes several new features that focus on kiosk customizability, such as displaying the name of the receptionist on the kiosk screen, a dynamic waiting room that provides information while visitors are being connected to a receptionist, and a mute button to ensure that private information is not inadvertently shared by the receptionist through the platform.
Vartana Unveils All-in-One B2B Enterprise Sales Closing and Financing Platform to Change the Way Tech Companies Sell Software and Hardware
Company announces Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, 600% YoY growth and major customer wins. Vartana unveiled its new sales closing and technology financing platform to provide sales teams with a range of new products that eliminate sales closing friction and provide access to upfront cash flow for B2B buyers and sellers. The company also announced a $12M Series A round of financing led by Mayfield, with strategic investment from Xerox Ventures and continued investment from Flex Capital and Audacious Ventures. This comes just a year after the company emerged from stealth with $7 million in seed equity funding and $50 million in committed credit from the i80 Group. With this round, Patrick Salyer, Partner at Mayfield will join Vartana’s Board of Directors.
BoxC and Zonos Partner to Create a Seamless e-Commerce Trade Experience
Leading e-Commerce Logistics Platforms Partner to Create a Seamless Cross-Border Trade Experience with Automated Calculation and Collection of Duty and Tax. BoxC and Zonos announced that they have partnered to provide the industry’s most comprehensive e-commerce logistics management solutions to digitalize the payment and collection of duties and taxes for cross-border e-commerce shipments.
ServiceNow, The Demo Forum and IT-Harvest Announce ServiceNow Technology Pavilion
ServiceNow, The Demo Forum, and IT-Harvest have announced a three way partnership to provide ServiceNow customers a detailed view of the integrated SecOps cybersecurity solutions available from ServiceNow technology partners. The ServiceNow Partner Pavilion will be featured as a special annex to the SecOps Demo Forum and will continue as...
Pressure to Meet Slas, Lack of Skilled Workers, and the Need to Reach Tech Superiority: Field Service Companies Reveal Their Biggest Challenges and Bright Spots in Ifs State of Service 2023 Research
Nearly half (46%) of respondents struggle to meet customer SLAs. Technology superiority ranked the number one competitive differentiator, overtaking customer experience. Sustainability reaches top spot as primary focus area. IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced results of its global research study which uncovers field service companies’ biggest challenges...
CallRevu Selected for Second Year to General Motors Dealer Digital Solutions in-Market Retail Plus-Up Partner Program
Providing advanced call monitoring, fixed operations and virtual BDC solutions backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to GM Dealers. CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, has once again been selected by General Motors (GM) Dealer Digital Solutions (DDS) program to provide advanced call monitoring solutions back by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology augmented by Human Listening Agents to help retail automotive dealers convert more calls to appointments, opportunities and additional revenue.
