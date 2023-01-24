Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Saint Mary’s launches new payroll system for student workers
This semester, Saint Mary’s introduced a new payroll system for student employees. The new system, Oracle, replaced the Banner system which the College has been using since 1999. This system change comes after several student employees had issues last semester with not receiving their wages. Morgan Martin is a...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Professor receives proclamation from South Bend
“With entrepreneurship, you’re teaching people to dream and how to pursue those dreams,” says Michael Morris, professor of entrepreneurship and social innovation at the Keough School of Global Affairs. Last week, South Bend Mayor James Mueller honored Morris’ groundbreaking efforts to eradicate poverty in South Bend with a...
