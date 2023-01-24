Read full article on original website
Related
’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Exclusive Preview: Jen Reveals Rishi Proposed ‘Out Of The Blue’ After 1 Month
The hit series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4 premieres January 29. Jen and Rishi are one of the new couples you’ll be following over the course of the season. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Jen reveals how her love story with Rishi began. “I am a bit...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
The mutated adaptation of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
When HBO announced that they were adapting my favorite game, “The Last of Us,” as a nine-episode TV show, I was terrified. After just two episodes, I now realize something truly special is unfolding. My goal for this article, though, is not to review the show, or to even praise the accuracy of its adaptation.
22 Places Every Movie Fan Needs To Visit
If you love movies, you'll love these amazing cinematic hotspots...
Oscar Goes for Popular Vote in Nominations
Oscar nominations were announced Jan. 24 and in the best-picture race, voters have come up with the most wide-ranging lineup in decades, full of populist choices. The 10 films nominated for Oscar’s top prize represent a cross-section of blockbusters, specialty films, indies and mid-range Hollywood movies. There is also a healthy mix of long-established studios, streamers and specialty companies. There’s one film not in the English language, one co-directed by an Asian American (and starring a mostly Asian American cast) and one by a woman. The breadth of the list is a sharp contrast to most best picture slates of the past...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Whatever people said they were, that’s what they’re not: Arctic Monkeys in retrospect
On Jan. 23, popular British rock band Arctic Monkeys celebrated 17 years of their debut LP, “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.” This album is one of the most influential rock albums of the 21st century and stands as an early testimony of the power of the Internet in the music industry. With the release of their seventh studio album, “The Car,” and a long list of tour dates spanning multiple countries on almost every continent, it’s important to take a step back and look at how the famed quartet got their start.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
I’ve seen ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ three times and counting
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was recently announced as a nominee for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. It’s a sequel to the 2011 “Puss in Boots” film, which was so culturally impactful that I couldn’t remember anything about it even after I looked up the plot synopsis, despite the fact that I saw it in theaters when it came out. Some may ask: Why wait 11 years to release a sequel to a film almost no one remembers? Why produce a new addition to the “Shrek” franchise years after its time in the sun? Why make “The Last Wish” at all?
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Aftersun’: Parenthood and grief
“Aftersun” is the most poignant and sensitive portrait of parenthood, depression and grief that I have ever seen. The movie follows a grown-up Sophie as she recalls her last vacation with her father, Calum. Sophie, for the majority of the movie, is a precocious 11-year-old who is oblivious to the private emotional struggles of her father. Real and imagined memories of the past, spliced with nostalgic home videos and haunting visions of her father, subtly shine a light on how we write and re-write grief and loss into our family histories.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Article: Here
I started off my Winter Break losing brain cells. I watched a combined total of 20 hours of New York City influencer vlogs for the first few days of break and found myself both fascinated and disgusted by their lifestyles: wake up, take a ginger shot, Uber to an overpriced coffee shop on the Lower East Side, drink a matcha (the kind with the swirly foam), Uber home, Doordash a Sweetgreen salad, watch Netflix, get ready for a glitzy influencer event, drink espresso martinis aplenty, take Instagram photos, Uber to your finance boyfriend’s apartment, repeat.
Comments / 0