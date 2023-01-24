Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish men’s tennis hopes to continue hot start in Kentucky
It’s a new season for Notre Dame men’s tennis. Following a mediocre season last year, the Irish are looking for improvement both in and out of ACC play this year. Irish head coach Ryan Sachire and his team — filled with savvy veterans and some high-flying freshmen — know that this weekend presents a key opportunity to showcase that improvement.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish aim to get back on track against struggling Louisville
On Tuesday night, Notre Dame men’s basketball suffered a narrow road loss against an NC State team that will likely be playing in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish will seek to get a better result Saturday, when they return to Purcell Pavilion to host conference foe Louisville. The Irish...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Up-and-down Irish look to stabilize against Badgers
No matter who they play or what they do, Notre Dame hockey has been unable to escape the seesaw that their 2022-23 season has become. Since Nov. 11, the Irish have played seven two-game series against the same opponent, and they’ve split all seven. It doesn’t matter whether the Irish are playing teams at the top, middle or bottom of the Big Ten standings. It’s been win one, lose one for almost as long as the Irish can remember, a pattern that has prevented them from looking like last year’s near-Frozen Four team for anything more than a brief moment.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Who are you on a daily basis?’: Men’s tennis looks for bounce-back season
Notre Dame men’s tennis head coach Ryan Sachire knows success in the NCAA tennis season is not just about what happens in March, April or May. “It starts back in the fall,” he said. “Our culture with these guys … those guys have all played a lot of tennis matches for Notre Dame. I liked where we ended our fall season with how we were practicing, the mentality we brought every single day.”
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish edged out by NC State on the road
On Tuesday night, Notre Dame men’s basketball traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina, looking to snap a three-game losing streak. For 40 minutes, the Irish battled, fighting back from several big deficits to keep within reach up until the final seconds. Ultimately, it was not enough, as the NC State Wolfpack surged down the stretch to earn an 85-82 victory. With the loss, Notre Dame drops to 9-12 on the season and 1-9 in ACC play.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Holy Cross women’s basketball coasts past Roosevelt, men fall in overtime
On a snowy South Bend night, Holy Cross men’s and women’s basketball took on Roosevelt University in a double header at McKenna Arena. The women glided past Lakers, while the men fell just short in overtime. Sophomore forward Grace Adams won the 5:30 p.m. tip, and the Saints...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
No rest for the Irish as No. 24 Florida State comes to town
On the heels of graduate guard Dara Mabrey’s college career-ending knee injury, No. 7 Notre Dame women’s basketball awaits another challenge as No. 24 Florida State will visit Purcell Pavilion Thursday night in a pivotal ACC matchup. FSU (18-4, 7-2) sits just half a game out of first place in the conference. Brooke Wyckoff’s team doubled up Pittsburgh at home Sunday for a 74-37 win. The Irish (16-2, 7-1) are one of the two teams occupying the ACC’s top position, sharing it with No. 16 Duke. Notre Dame has won four consecutive games overall and six straight on the home hardwood. Niele Ivey’s group most recently added a 76-54 defeat of Virginia on Sunday.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Women’s tennis eyes success in 2023 season
The Notre Dame women’s tennis program has high aspirations for the 2023 season with head coach Alison Silverio in her fifth year as head coach. The Irish have lots of upperclassmen experience in senior Page Freeman, junior Julia Andreach, junior Yashna Yellayi, junior Meghan Coleman, junior Sydney Sforzo and graduate student Alex Kuo. They bring some vital experience to the team as a whole, which Silverio certainly appreciates.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
FTT department hosts 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival
This weekend, Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre (FTT) Department will host its 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center’s Browning Cinema. Ten unique short films made by 20 different student filmmakers in Notre Dame’s FTT Department, both collaboratively and individually, will...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer Editorial: The hole in our newsroom
As Walk the Walk week wraps up at Notre Dame, our predominantly white institution is left to think about how to put into practice the ideas we’ve engaged with this week. The University has poured funding and time into curating events with distinguished speakers and alumni and publicly uplifted its diverse students’ stories for the week. This, of course, is an important first step in championing people of color on our campus and educating a majority white student body but it is, by nature, performative. So, how do we confront the actual problems we face when it comes to including students of diverse backgrounds?
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Panelists advocate for ‘culture of life’ in wake of Dobbs decision
Participants in the panel “A Culture of Life in Post-Dobbs America” advocated against abortion and for a pro-life movement that places equal emphasis on the life of the mother and child Wednesday afternoon. The panel, which was hosted by the Notre Dame Office of Life and Human Dignity...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Professor receives proclamation from South Bend
“With entrepreneurship, you’re teaching people to dream and how to pursue those dreams,” says Michael Morris, professor of entrepreneurship and social innovation at the Keough School of Global Affairs. Last week, South Bend Mayor James Mueller honored Morris’ groundbreaking efforts to eradicate poverty in South Bend with a...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘It was never about a dream’: NAACP president and CEO speaks at Notre Dame Black excellence celebration dinner
On Thursday evening, hundreds of Notre Dame students, staff and faculty weathered the northern Indiana winter to gather in the Morris Inn Smith Ballroom. From the other side of the nation, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Derrick Johnson and other activists traveled to join them.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Panelists discuss dismantling the school-to-prison pipeline
In 2010, more than 3 million students were suspended from school. Local leaders who spoke at Notre Dame on Tuesday evening said such disciplinary measures often further entrench the school-to-prison pipeline. “You can’t understand the American system of mass incarceration without understanding the American education system,” Justin McDevitt, the assistant...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Thank you social justice volunteers
The University of Notre Dame does an excellent job of reminding us how important it is to reach out to “the least of our brethren” and practice social justice as part of our daily lives. There is the Center for Social Concerns on campus that does an excellent job clarifying this for us. One of the other organizations on campus that also actively practices social justice in our community is the Sacred Heart Parish on campus. They have a Social Justice Ministry that has been active for many years with a number of parishioners who have also been active in such ministries.
