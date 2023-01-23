Dancehall artist Popcaan released his fifth studio album Great Is He (GIHE) via OVO Sound today, Friday, January 27. The 17-track project features Chronic Law on St. Thomas Native, Burna Boy on Aboboyaa, along with the previously released singles Next To Me featuring Toni-Ann Singh, and We Caa Done with Drake. Additionally, the Firm and Strong deejay premiered three other singles from the 17-track project last year, including Skeleton Cartier and Set It, and the album’s title track, Great Is He.

10 HOURS AGO