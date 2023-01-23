Read full article on original website
Related
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
dancehallmag.com
Popcaan: ‘Great Is He’ Album Review
🔊🔊🔊 (Rating 3/5) The first noticeable thing about Popcaan’s fifth album Great Is He is that despite his extensive use of Patois lyrics which makes it markedly Jamaican, the 17-track album has only two Dancehall songs, and is largely a mix of R&B and Afrobeats. With...
dancehallmag.com
Here’s The Production Credits For Popcaan’s New Album ‘Great Is He’
Dancehall artist Popcaan released his fifth studio album Great Is He (GIHE) via OVO Sound today, Friday, January 27. The 17-track project features Chronic Law on St. Thomas Native, Burna Boy on Aboboyaa, along with the previously released singles Next To Me featuring Toni-Ann Singh, and We Caa Done with Drake. Additionally, the Firm and Strong deejay premiered three other singles from the 17-track project last year, including Skeleton Cartier and Set It, and the album’s title track, Great Is He.
dancehallmag.com
Sasique Signs With Payday Records After ‘Kute & Neat’ Goes Viral On TikTok
Dancehall singjay Sasique is on cloud nine after signing a deal with Payday Records for her 2019 single Kute & Neat, and has revealed that she’s already submitting tracks to the label for the eventual release of an EP or album under the deal. The Jamaican entertainer said that...
Comments / 0