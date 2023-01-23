ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dancehallmag.com

Popcaan: ‘Great Is He’ Album Review

🔊🔊🔊 (Rating 3/5) The first noticeable thing about Popcaan’s fifth album Great Is He is that despite his extensive use of Patois lyrics which makes it markedly Jamaican, the 17-track album has only two Dancehall songs, and is largely a mix of R&B and Afrobeats. With...
dancehallmag.com

Here’s The Production Credits For Popcaan’s New Album ‘Great Is He’

Dancehall artist Popcaan released his fifth studio album Great Is He (GIHE) via OVO Sound today, Friday, January 27. The 17-track project features Chronic Law on St. Thomas Native, Burna Boy on Aboboyaa, along with the previously released singles Next To Me featuring Toni-Ann Singh, and We Caa Done with Drake. Additionally, the Firm and Strong deejay premiered three other singles from the 17-track project last year, including Skeleton Cartier and Set It, and the album’s title track, Great Is He.
dancehallmag.com

Sasique Signs With Payday Records After ‘Kute & Neat’ Goes Viral On TikTok

Dancehall singjay Sasique is on cloud nine after signing a deal with Payday Records for her 2019 single Kute & Neat, and has revealed that she’s already submitting tracks to the label for the eventual release of an EP or album under the deal. The Jamaican entertainer said that...

