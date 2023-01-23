Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
fosterfollynews.net
Stanley Watson Singer III, 70 of Grand Ridge, Florida Passes on January 23, 2023, at Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama
Stanley Watson Singer III, 70 of Grand Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023 at the Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Stan was born on February 13, 1952, in Middlesex, New Jersey to Stanley and Geraldine (Stout) Singer Jr. A residence of the Florida Panhandle since the early 90’s, coming from Orange County, he worked and retired from Florida Gas and was a firefighter in Holdin Heights and Grand Ridge for a combined 50 years.
WJHG-TV
Community comes together to build home in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than four years since Hurricane Michael -- and one family will soon have a home of their own after the storm. Following Michael, the City of Marianna decided it wanted to help employees that were struggling to recover. City Manager, Jim Dean, told NewsChannel 7 that the city set aside funds, but it was years before something was done.
fosterfollynews.net
Connie Dee Russell, 72 of Esto, Florida Passes on January 25, 2023, at Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City, Florida
Connie Dee Russell, age 72, of Esto, Florida passed away January 25, 2023, at Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City, Florida. She was born January 7, 1951, in Goshen, Indiana to the late Charles Reed and Rowena Stinson Reed. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida School District Celebrates ‘Rookie Teacher of the Year’ on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Chipley
The Washington County, Florida School District held their annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida. 8 candidates for ‘Rookie Teacher of the Year’, one from each of the schools in Washington County, were honored in...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 8 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
wtvy.com
New church launches in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
fosterfollynews.net
Jerome Godwin, History Teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, Receives ‘Golden Apple’ Award for January 2023
Mr. Jerome Godwin, teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, has been in the educational field since 1997n and an employee of the Washington County, Florida School District since 2001. He has a heart for the students at Chipley High School and he says, ‘If you search for knowledge, you will...
wtvy.com
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
fosterfollynews.net
Florida Panhandle Technical College Students Record Presentation by Katie Jenkins, ‘Teacher of the Year’ for 2021-2022
Katie Jenkins was selected as last year’s (2021-2022) ‘Teacher of the Year’ for Washington County, Florida School District, and typically the outgoing ‘TOY’ addresses the new year’s nominees at the annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Celebration. Unable to address the assemblage in...
WJHG-TV
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jerome Godwin. Godwin is a history teacher at Chipley High School. Through his 26 years of teaching, he strives to help his students wherever he can. “It’s very special to my heart that the kids are noticing...
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Washington County, Florida School District Celebrates ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards on Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The Washington County, Florida School District held their annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida, as seen in Part 1 (below) of these images by the Digital Photography Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida.
fosterfollynews.net
Krewe Of Kolosse Celebrates 2023 Mardi Gras with Parade on February 18, 2023 in Downtown Dothan, Alabama
Join Real Florida Magazine for the 2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade, scheduled for February 18, 2023, at 3:30PM in Dothan. Over 40 floats will participate in Downtown Dothan, bringing Mardi Gras 2023 to the Wiregrass. The 2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade also brings a new experience,...
fosterfollynews.net
Text-to-Image Artwork Created with Artificial Intelligence Prompts Ethical Discussion at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley
Anyone can utilize Artificial Intelligence to make art, and there are many platforms available today that let you create AI images on Android, iOS, and PC. The Digital Photography Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida recently started working with AI technology, much to the delight and surprise of students (see attached food images).
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center reclassifies from urban hospital to rural
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva is reclassified from an urban hospital to now being a rural hospital. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to qualify for rural funding,” Janet Smith, CEO of the Wiregrass Medical Center, said. Smith said this is...
WJHG-TV
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
mypanhandle.com
Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
Two dead in fire in Esto
ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
New promenade coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock. It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
WJHG-TV
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
Comments / 0