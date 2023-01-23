ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

WKRG News 5

Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination.  On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Stanley Watson Singer III, 70 of Grand Ridge, Florida Passes on January 23, 2023, at Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama

Stanley Watson Singer III, 70 of Grand Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023 at the Noland Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Stan was born on February 13, 1952, in Middlesex, New Jersey to Stanley and Geraldine (Stout) Singer Jr. A residence of the Florida Panhandle since the early 90’s, coming from Orange County, he worked and retired from Florida Gas and was a firefighter in Holdin Heights and Grand Ridge for a combined 50 years.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
WJHG-TV

Community comes together to build home in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been more than four years since Hurricane Michael -- and one family will soon have a home of their own after the storm. Following Michael, the City of Marianna decided it wanted to help employees that were struggling to recover. City Manager, Jim Dean, told NewsChannel 7 that the city set aside funds, but it was years before something was done.
MARIANNA, FL
fosterfollynews.net

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 8 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

New church launches in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

2 lives lost in Holmes County fire

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Jerome Godwin. Godwin is a history teacher at Chipley High School. Through his 26 years of teaching, he strives to help his students wherever he can. “It’s very special to my heart that the kids are noticing...
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Part 1- Washington County, Florida School District Celebrates ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Washington County, Florida School District held their annual ‘Teacher of the Year’ Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley, Florida, as seen in Part 1 (below) of these images by the Digital Photography Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Text-to-Image Artwork Created with Artificial Intelligence Prompts Ethical Discussion at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley

Anyone can utilize Artificial Intelligence to make art, and there are many platforms available today that let you create AI images on Android, iOS, and PC. The Digital Photography Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida recently started working with AI technology, much to the delight and surprise of students (see attached food images).
CHIPLEY, FL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Medical Center reclassifies from urban hospital to rural

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva is reclassified from an urban hospital to now being a rural hospital. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to qualify for rural funding,” Janet Smith, CEO of the Wiregrass Medical Center, said. Smith said this is...
GENEVA, AL
WJHG-TV

Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
SNEADS, FL
mypanhandle.com

Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Two dead in fire in Esto

ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
ESTO, FL
WMBB

New promenade coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock.  It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

