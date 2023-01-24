ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motor1.com

The Best Selling Luxury Cars In The US In 2022

In a year of chaos caused by supply chain woes, luxury vehicle sales took an unsurprising slide. BMW and Mercedes-Benz both saw overall sales decline, while Tesla took the crown as the most popular luxury marque with US consumers, driven by the popularity of the compact Model 3 and Model Y.
motor1.com

2024 Renault Espace SUV teased ahead of spring debut

The Renault Espace turns 40 this year and the French manufacturer will celebrate the fabled nameplate’s anniversary with a brand new generation model. The sixth-gen Espace will debut this spring, though it won’t be an MPV – Renault now previews the new Espace with three teaser images and confirms it will morph into an SUV.
hypebeast.com

New Balance Offers Three 2002R’s in Its New "Denim Pack"

Quickly following up on Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection, New Balance has just presented a new “Denim Pack” of its 2002R silhouette. Over recent times, New Balance has expanded its 2002R offering, showcasing the model with fresh colorways, collaborations — with the likes of atmos — and even with slight adaptations, such as its recently-unveiled “Nightwatch Green” iteration with removable pouches on the upper.
Motor1.com

Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch

The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
torquenews.com

Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
MotorBiscuit

Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend

Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last?

On lists for being one of the most reliable cars, the Lexus ES 350 has cemented its place among the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Tacoma. The post How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

2023 Infiniti QX60 Does the Important Things Right

Infiniti nails the QX60’s mission with smart choices for the segment. The Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV with the perfect personality. The general mission of the QX60 is to elevate the offering above the Nissan three-row SUV the parent brand offers, and Infiniti does this. While doing so, the QX60 remains a true SUV with an emphasis on the utility aspect of such a vehicle.
MotorBiscuit

5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022

For affordable SUV shoppers, here are the five best SUV models you can get with a price tag under $30,000. The post 5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report

Honda to Create Division to Speed up Electrification Development

TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it would create a new division in a bid to strengthen and speed up its electrification business as part of an overhaul of its organisational structure. The shake-up is part of the automaker's bid to catch up in the fast-growing market for...
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2023 Toyota Prius have a nice interior?

With the revamp of the Toyota Prius exterior, you would hope it carries on to the interior. Toyota brought a classy and luxurious design to the 2023 Toyota Prius interior. The post Does the 2023 Toyota Prius have a nice interior? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
demolitionandrecycling.media

Goldhofer to show P12 trailer at ConExpo

Specialized transport equipment manufacturer Goldhofer is to exhibit its latest innovations for the USA at ConExpo in March, including the the new P12 Plus highway trailer. According to the Germany-based company, the P12 offers “decisive advantages for successful operations with a modern fleet,” and can be operated in a 6, 9 or 12-axle version.

