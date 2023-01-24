Read full article on original website
The Best Selling Luxury Cars In The US In 2022
In a year of chaos caused by supply chain woes, luxury vehicle sales took an unsurprising slide. BMW and Mercedes-Benz both saw overall sales decline, while Tesla took the crown as the most popular luxury marque with US consumers, driven by the popularity of the compact Model 3 and Model Y.
2023 Infiniti Q50 Black Opal Edition Debuts With Color-Shifting Paint
Slide 1 of 15: 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 Black Opal Edition. 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 Black Opal Edition. Depending on the angle and light, the body can have blue, green, or purple hues. The 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 gets a new Black Opal Edition...
2024 Renault Espace SUV teased ahead of spring debut
The Renault Espace turns 40 this year and the French manufacturer will celebrate the fabled nameplate’s anniversary with a brand new generation model. The sixth-gen Espace will debut this spring, though it won’t be an MPV – Renault now previews the new Espace with three teaser images and confirms it will morph into an SUV.
Is a 2023 Infiniti QX60 Really Worth $15,000 More Than a Nissan Pathfinder?
Find out if the 2023 Infiniti QX60 is actually worth paying over $15,000 more than the non-luxury equivalent Nissan Pathfinder. The post Is a 2023 Infiniti QX60 Really Worth $15,000 More Than a Nissan Pathfinder? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Balance Offers Three 2002R’s in Its New "Denim Pack"
Quickly following up on Teddy Santis’ Made in USA collection, New Balance has just presented a new “Denim Pack” of its 2002R silhouette. Over recent times, New Balance has expanded its 2002R offering, showcasing the model with fresh colorways, collaborations — with the likes of atmos — and even with slight adaptations, such as its recently-unveiled “Nightwatch Green” iteration with removable pouches on the upper.
3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
Finding the best midsize SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are 3 options to consider. The post 3 of the Best Midsize SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best Used Cars and SUVs for Less Than $5,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
The used car market is tight and so are budgets. However, if you are looking for a good used car or SUV model that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 23 years, here are some model’s analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $5,000.
The 2023 Nissan Frontier Might Be the Most Reliable Mid-Size Truck
The Nissan Frontier has been making waves since its big update. How reliable is it? The post The 2023 Nissan Frontier Might Be the Most Reliable Mid-Size Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last?
On lists for being one of the most reliable cars, the Lexus ES 350 has cemented its place among the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Tacoma. The post How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Infiniti QX60 Does the Important Things Right
Infiniti nails the QX60’s mission with smart choices for the segment. The Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV with the perfect personality. The general mission of the QX60 is to elevate the offering above the Nissan three-row SUV the parent brand offers, and Infiniti does this. While doing so, the QX60 remains a true SUV with an emphasis on the utility aspect of such a vehicle.
All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023
The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy list includes the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, the 2023 Kia Telluride, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The post All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022
For affordable SUV shoppers, here are the five best SUV models you can get with a price tag under $30,000. The post 5 Best SUVs Under $30,000 From 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Japanese Car Brand Takes 2 of the Top Spots for Best Reliability and It’s Not Toyota
The most reliable Japanese car brand isn't Toyota. RepairPal has another brand in mind for you. The post 1 Japanese Car Brand Takes 2 of the Top Spots for Best Reliability and It’s Not Toyota appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Is Consumer Report’s Most Efficient SUV
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is super green! The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is Consumer Report's most fuel efficent SUV. The post The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Is Consumer Report’s Most Efficient SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda to Create Division to Speed up Electrification Development
TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it would create a new division in a bid to strengthen and speed up its electrification business as part of an overhaul of its organisational structure. The shake-up is part of the automaker's bid to catch up in the fast-growing market for...
Does the 2023 Toyota Prius have a nice interior?
With the revamp of the Toyota Prius exterior, you would hope it carries on to the interior. Toyota brought a classy and luxurious design to the 2023 Toyota Prius interior. The post Does the 2023 Toyota Prius have a nice interior? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Goldhofer to show P12 trailer at ConExpo
Specialized transport equipment manufacturer Goldhofer is to exhibit its latest innovations for the USA at ConExpo in March, including the the new P12 Plus highway trailer. According to the Germany-based company, the P12 offers “decisive advantages for successful operations with a modern fleet,” and can be operated in a 6, 9 or 12-axle version.
