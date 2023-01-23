ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
AUSTIN, TX
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
CoinTelegraph

'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting

A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
CoinDesk

Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) praised the country's securities regulator and its chief Gary Gensler's efforts to police the crypto industry and called for lawmakers to give the watchdog the necessary resources and authority to keep things going.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinTelegraph

Crypto industry leaders ‘scared of a strong SEC’ — Senator Warren

United States senator and crypto skeptic Elizabeth Warren wants the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to “double down” on its crypto enforcement efforts, highlighting that the cryptocurrency industry is running “scared” for what’s to come next. Warren’s comments came during an interview with the American Economic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
dailycoin.com

Mysterious Killings in Crypto

What happens when you add billions of dollars in unrealized capital gains, a highly unregulated global industry, a disastrous bear market, and a highly imaginative online community?. Well, one might say you get loads of mysterious deaths. And that seems to be precisely what is happening in crypto. Crypto used...
astaga.com

Is Bitcoin A ‘Fraud’ And ‘Pet Rock?’ JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says So

Regardless of the extended crypto winter, proponents of cryptocurrencies are bullish in regards to the trade’s prospects. And to this point this 12 months, they’ve had trigger for happiness. After a dismal 2022, the worth of Bitcoin, the preferred cryptocurrency on this planet, has been inching upward over...
CoinTelegraph

UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout

The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”

