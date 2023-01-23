Read full article on original website
Your steak could be lab-grown and shipped from a factory in Israel or soon grown in a factory in North Carolina
Israeli biotech company, Believer Meats, is a producer of genetically engineered meat from cultured animal cells. The company is expanding to the United States with the construction of its North Carolina plant. The plant is slated to put out 10,000 metric tons of meat a year without animal slaughtering (source).
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Food Beast
Could Beetle Larvae Be The Next Alternative Protein To Take Over The Meat Market?
As the alternative protein market continues to grow, more and more options are poised to become available to consumers. Up to this point, plants have been the only source for alt-protein products, which is why the term is associated with the word “plant-based.”. In the next few years, alt-proteins...
Popculture
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
I tried lab-grown meat made from animals without killing them – is this the future of ethical eating?
A ‘harmless’ sample of cells from one pig can produce millions of tons of ‘cultivated meat’ and is touted as far better for the climate
Bill Gates says fake meat products will 'eventually' be 'very good'
Microsoft co-founder turner philanthropist Bill Gates said he is hopeful that fake meat products will eventually be a "very good" option for consumers even though the share of products on the market are small.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Biden says US farmers thriving, but people feeding America tell different story: Going into ‘survival mode’
Kansas wheat farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke responded to Biden's comments claiming that farmers are thriving under his leadership as they brace for "survival mode."
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
Popculture
Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame
Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
msn.com
Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why
You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
WBAY Green Bay
Public health alert issued for a Hy-Vee ready-to-eat meat product
WASHINGTON, (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a Hy-Vee meat product. Officials say the gravy component of the ready-to-eat Hy-Vee beef pot roast entrée product may contain wheat, a known allergen which is not listed in the finished product label.
NASDAQ
INSIGHT-Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.
Lab-grown meat could soon become a reality in restaurants
Showing bold confidence, renowned chefs like Francis Mallmann and José Andrés have eagerly stepped up to feature lab-grown meat – a cutting-edge cuisine in some of the world's most exclusive restaurants!. Obstacles before reaching its final destination. Lab-grown meat is a small sample of cells taken from...
foodsafetynews.com
Chicken nuggets recalled in Canada over wood in product
Olymel is recalling St-Hubert and Cavalier brand chicken breast nuggets recalled because of pieces of wood in the product. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, according tho the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCode on ProductUPC. CavalierChicken...
Bill Gates says 'China's rise' is a 'huge win for the world'
Bill Gates said that China's rise is a 'huge win for the world' during an interview in Australia earlier in the week, adding that the U.S. is in a politically weaker state than it has been.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
Lizzo Details the Struggles She's Had with Eating Certain Vegan Foods
This is likely common for a lot of people.
