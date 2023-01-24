ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick named to PFWA All-NFL Team

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
For most NFL safeties, 124 tackles and seven passes defended would be a success. For Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, it was a letdown. This was 2021 for Fitzpatrick but he followed it up with a huge 2022 season. A season good enough that the Pro Football Writers of America named him to the All-NFL Team for 2022.

Fitzpatrick finished with 96 total tackles and a league-leading six interceptions. Fitzpatrick also had 11 passes defended and did it all in just 15 games. He made the Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro as well.

Fitzpatrick joined the Steelers in 2019 and has been an All-Pro for three of four seasons. After missing out on being named one of the Top 100 players in the NFL heading into the season, Fitzpatrick stepped back into his role as a ballhawk and was absolutely dominant on the back end. In 2021, Fitzpatrick was forced to be a one-dimensional run stuffer, keeping him from making plays in the passing game.

