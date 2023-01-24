ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rybakina bests former world no. 1 Azarenka to reach Australian Open final

After her Wimbledon triumph in 2022, Elena Rybakina keeps proving her qualities also in 2023, and this time, she will also receive points as a reward for her efforts. The 23-year-old Kazakh won the Wimbledon last year, but she didn't receive any WTA points, because of the association's decision, following the tournament's ban of Russian and Belarusian players. Rybakina therefore faced many hurdles since, as she wasn't ranked as high as she should have been, but that will change after the 2023 Australian Open.
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka ready to realise huge potential in first Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka has taken control on and off the court and has a first grand slam title in her sights at the Australian Open.The 24-year-old has been tipped as a future major champion for the last five years but her matches were frequently emotional rollercoasters and her three previous grand slam semi-finals all ended in defeat.There has been something different about Sabalenka at Melbourne Park this year, though, and she is yet to drop a set in 10 matches in 2023, culminating in a first slam semi-final success against Magda Linette.The Belarusian, who could become the first singles player...
tennisuptodate.com

Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"

Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff

The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
The Independent

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka set stage for big-hitting Melbourne final

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will do battle in a big-hitting Australian Open women’s final on Saturday.In two similar semi-finals, Wimbledon champion Rybakina saw off Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4) 6-3 before Sabalenka reached her first grand slam singles final with a 7-6 (1) 6-2 victory over unseeded Pole Magda Linette.The results mean a new women’s champion will be crowned at Melbourne Park, and both players were keen to stress that the job is not yet done.Stunning, Sabalenka 🙌The No.5 seed will play Elena Rybakina for the women's singles title!@SabalenkaA • @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy