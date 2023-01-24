Read full article on original website
An Australian Open finalist, dubbed 'The Tiger,' kissed her biceps upon learning her forehand shots are as fast as men's stars'
When asked whether her shot feels "as good as it looks," the 6-foot superstar quipped that "I actually think that I hit really slow balls today."
Magda Linette keeps Cinderella story alive with stunning victory over Karolina Pliskova, advances to maiden Australian Open semifinal
The dream run continued for Magda Linette, as the unseeded Pole outplayed former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open. Linette remained consistent in her 6-3 7-5 victory on Wednesday, matching her big-hitting opponent's power from the baseline. After an...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Rybakina bests former world no. 1 Azarenka to reach Australian Open final
After her Wimbledon triumph in 2022, Elena Rybakina keeps proving her qualities also in 2023, and this time, she will also receive points as a reward for her efforts. The 23-year-old Kazakh won the Wimbledon last year, but she didn't receive any WTA points, because of the association's decision, following the tournament's ban of Russian and Belarusian players. Rybakina therefore faced many hurdles since, as she wasn't ranked as high as she should have been, but that will change after the 2023 Australian Open.
Aryna Sabalenka ready to realise huge potential in first Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka has taken control on and off the court and has a first grand slam title in her sights at the Australian Open.The 24-year-old has been tipped as a future major champion for the last five years but her matches were frequently emotional rollercoasters and her three previous grand slam semi-finals all ended in defeat.There has been something different about Sabalenka at Melbourne Park this year, though, and she is yet to drop a set in 10 matches in 2023, culminating in a first slam semi-final success against Magda Linette.The Belarusian, who could become the first singles player...
Henman lauds 'amazing' transformation round to round by Azarenka: "Less pressure and expectation and she played a brilliant match"
Tim Henman praised Victoria Azarenka for what she's been able to do this year at the Australian Open including playing better with every match. Victoria Azarenka is playing really strong tennis at the Australian Open and their level has been increasing with every match. It was fascinating to see and Eurosport analyst Tim Henman agrees as he lauded her transformation from match to match en route to the semi-finals:
2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff
The 2023 Qatar Open features a strong field headlined by world nuber one Iga Swiatek alongside Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. The Qatar Open is a WTA 500 event that is part of the Gulf series this year that also will feature events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This event will feature a packed lineup of some amazing tennis players like Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Gauff and many others. Last year's champion was Iga Swiatek and it was the start of her incredible undefeated streak.
Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka set stage for big-hitting Melbourne final
Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka will do battle in a big-hitting Australian Open women’s final on Saturday.In two similar semi-finals, Wimbledon champion Rybakina saw off Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (4) 6-3 before Sabalenka reached her first grand slam singles final with a 7-6 (1) 6-2 victory over unseeded Pole Magda Linette.The results mean a new women’s champion will be crowned at Melbourne Park, and both players were keen to stress that the job is not yet done.Stunning, Sabalenka 🙌The No.5 seed will play Elena Rybakina for the women's singles title!@SabalenkaA • @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen...
