Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him

There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon

Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs encounter strange development with Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs and their fans saw something unexpected on Friday, as the final injury report of the week came out before the matchup against the Bengals. Travis Kelce, the greatest tight end of all time and the entire offense last week after Mahomes got hurt, made an appearance on the injury report for the first time in a while.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
atozsports.com

The perfect candidate for the Vikings’ DC job just became available

The Minnesota Vikings are off and running in its search to find its next defensive coordinator. While Minnesota works to sift through current candidates, the perfect option just became available. On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced the hire of Frank Reich as its head coach. Reich previously served as the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

One Bengals rookie will be in the national spotlight vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals will need one of its impact rookies to continue to excel in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati’s rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has had and up and down campaign. However, his best performance came when the Bengals most needed it in Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Film breakdown confirms narrative surrounding Dak Prescott and Cowboys

Dak Prescott struggled versus the San Francisco 49ers. There is no denying that, and it’s the primary reason why the Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end. Prescott followed up one of the best games of his career with a complete dud. He torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the tune of more than 300 yards passing and five total touchdowns in the Cowboys’ playoff opener.

