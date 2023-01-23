Read full article on original website
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him
There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
Why Patrick Mahomes’ ankle might not be as big of a concern as expected against Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made fans feel a little better this week when he suggested that Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain isn’t as bad as the ankle injury he suffered in 2019. “I think this one isn’t quite as bad as that one,” said Reid this...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
How the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons this week
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. And the Chiefs stole one of the Bengals’ biggest weapons ahead of the big showdown. Cincinnati thrives on motivation — they love using perceived slights as fuel to play better.
Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Exes, Zuri Hall Dating Rumors & More
Travis Kelce is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to make it to the 2023 Super Bowl. Off the field, Travis is an eligible bachelor, who has been in the spotlight for his love life multiple times in the past. Travis previously appeared on a...
Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
Colts Reportedly Interviewing 1 Candidate For Second Time
The Indianapolis Colts have already conducted interviews with a dozen candidates for their head coaching position. Now, the team is reportedly preparing to move forward to the second round of its search, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday remains in the mix. Saturday will interview with the ...
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fletcher Cox explains why one former Eagles player is about to become a head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are a franchise that has produced some amazing guys over the years. They have produced Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and even coaches. DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was once an Eagles player, and will now be playing his former team in the biggest game of his life.
Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon
Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
Chiefs encounter strange development with Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs and their fans saw something unexpected on Friday, as the final injury report of the week came out before the matchup against the Bengals. Travis Kelce, the greatest tight end of all time and the entire offense last week after Mahomes got hurt, made an appearance on the injury report for the first time in a while.
Jerry Jones Makes Outlandish Claim Regarding Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy sees himself coaching the Dallas Cowboys for a long time — 26 more seasons perhaps?. Amid speculation his job could be on the line heading into next season following a Divisional Round playoff exit, McCarthy said Thursday he has the vote of confidence from owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
The perfect candidate for the Vikings’ DC job just became available
The Minnesota Vikings are off and running in its search to find its next defensive coordinator. While Minnesota works to sift through current candidates, the perfect option just became available. On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced the hire of Frank Reich as its head coach. Reich previously served as the...
One Bengals rookie will be in the national spotlight vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals will need one of its impact rookies to continue to excel in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati’s rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has had and up and down campaign. However, his best performance came when the Bengals most needed it in Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Insider Believes 1 Head Coaching Hire Could Be Made Today
After letting a few off of the ride in 2022, the NFL coaching carousel may open up on Wednesday. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote that some believe the Denver Broncos could fill their head coaching vacancy as soon as Wednesday. The team already interviewed former New Orleans Saints ...
Film breakdown confirms narrative surrounding Dak Prescott and Cowboys
Dak Prescott struggled versus the San Francisco 49ers. There is no denying that, and it’s the primary reason why the Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end. Prescott followed up one of the best games of his career with a complete dud. He torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the tune of more than 300 yards passing and five total touchdowns in the Cowboys’ playoff opener.
