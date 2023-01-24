ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atozsports.com

Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him

There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face

On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Bengals throw a major wrench in the Chiefs’ plans

CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage

The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years.  An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Top expert’s mock draft is going to piss off Cowboys fans

It’s officially “Draft SZN” for the Dallas Cowboys after being eliminated from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. And that means a lot, A LOT, of mock drafts, are coming your way. And up first is one that will piss off Cowboys fans even if it’s...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon

Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
KANSAS CITY, MO

