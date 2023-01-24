ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs

Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An updated estimate of the 2023 Cubs payroll and luxury tax

Earlier this offseason, we took a look at the Cubs’ estimated payroll and luxury tax figures, helped out as always by BCBer The Deputy Mayor of Rush Street. That was seven weeks ago and the Cubs went on a mini-spending spree after that, signing quite a number of free agents.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ what a great little asteroid

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Thanks are in order for the fine accounting work...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs face long gaps between in-division games

Al Yellon has published several posts recently about the new scheduling format for 2023, in which the number of games between each team and the 4 others in its division will be sharply reduced, to 13, instead of 19. That means each team will play fewer than one third of...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable

It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
batterypower.com

A short Chip Caray replacement wishlist for the Braves

This has been a very unexpected offseason so far. There have been bucket loads of cash poured on free agents. The Braves have spent less than 5 million in the same free agent market. There has been the “where in the world is Carlos Correa’s ankle” hysteria. But the most unexpected move of all, in my opinion, happened yesterday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Pete Crow-Armstrong named 28th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline

Three Cubs prospects, headlines by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, were named to MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. Two other Cubs outfielders were also named to the Top 100: Kevin Alcántara was named 87th and Brennen Davis came in at number 92. Crow-Armstrong was a first-round pick of the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts

The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo

This photo appears to be somewhat out of its time. Looking at the top, at the marquee itself, it looks somewhat ancient. The paint on the marquee looks faded, and the shading of the letters doesn’t quite match. On the other hand, scan down to the bottom of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: The votes are in

If you’ve been a reader here for a while, it will be no surprise to you, dear reader, that I have been a big champion of the “Todd Helton for HoF” Fan Club for some time. And sadly, yesterday, my long wait (and I suppose Todd’s) was not rewarded.

