Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
An updated estimate of the 2023 Cubs payroll and luxury tax
Earlier this offseason, we took a look at the Cubs’ estimated payroll and luxury tax figures, helped out as always by BCBer The Deputy Mayor of Rush Street. That was seven weeks ago and the Cubs went on a mini-spending spree after that, signing quite a number of free agents.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ what a great little asteroid
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Thanks are in order for the fine accounting work...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs face long gaps between in-division games
Al Yellon has published several posts recently about the new scheduling format for 2023, in which the number of games between each team and the 4 others in its division will be sharply reduced, to 13, instead of 19. That means each team will play fewer than one third of...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
batterypower.com
A short Chip Caray replacement wishlist for the Braves
This has been a very unexpected offseason so far. There have been bucket loads of cash poured on free agents. The Braves have spent less than 5 million in the same free agent market. There has been the “where in the world is Carlos Correa’s ankle” hysteria. But the most unexpected move of all, in my opinion, happened yesterday.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Pete Crow-Armstrong named 28th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline
Three Cubs prospects, headlines by outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, were named to MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. Two other Cubs outfielders were also named to the Top 100: Kevin Alcántara was named 87th and Brennen Davis came in at number 92. Crow-Armstrong was a first-round pick of the...
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo
This photo appears to be somewhat out of its time. Looking at the top, at the marquee itself, it looks somewhat ancient. The paint on the marquee looks faded, and the shading of the letters doesn’t quite match. On the other hand, scan down to the bottom of the...
Cubs Prospect Crow-Armstrong Continues to Turn Heads in New Rankings
Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is ranked among the best when it comes to outfield play.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: The votes are in
If you’ve been a reader here for a while, it will be no surprise to you, dear reader, that I have been a big champion of the “Todd Helton for HoF” Fan Club for some time. And sadly, yesterday, my long wait (and I suppose Todd’s) was not rewarded.
White Sox announce Benetti, Stone back for 2023 and beyond
Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension. Benetti is a rising star in...
Comments / 0