Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Everton considering ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager.. ‘who demands two transfers from old club’
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021. But he could be set for a return to the Premier League after...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Frank Lampard breaks his silence on Instagram after being sacked by Everton
Frank Lampard has broken his silence on Instagram after he was sacked by Everton earlier this week and returned to Merseyside on Thursday to say his goodbyes.
BBC
Guardiola on Arsenal, Arteta and Foden injury
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup fourth round tie with Arsenal on Friday. He was full of praise for his former assistant - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "I don’t know what my part on him was but his influence on me was massive. He was so important in helping me become a better manager."
Report: Chelsea's Priority In January Is Malo Gusto
Chelsea's priority for the rest of January is to secure the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
Yardbarker
Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison
Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard) The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador player. (Times) France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is set to tell Paris St-Germain to make a fresh move for Manchester...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
Report: Chelsea Could Make A 'Surprise' Midfield Signing
Chelsea could decide to go for a surprise player if they fail to sign Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this January.
Crystal Palace make an approach for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo
SIMON JONES: The Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to a number of Premier League clubs expressing interest in the forward.
SB Nation
Boring, Boring Chelsea: The Predictable Tedium of Chelsea’s Attack
Maybe it was a dull, long-winded professor. You know, some nerd in a novelty tie who made Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off seem like a man who’d just chugged six Red Bulls? The kind of man whose pulse can only be set racing by the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
SB Nation
Liverpool Plan New Long-Term Deal for Stefan Bajcetic
Last summer, two years after making the switch to Anfield from Celta Vigo in Spain, Stefan Bajcetic signed a new deal with Liverpool running through 2025. Just six months later and Liverpool’s breakout youngster of the season is in line for a new, improved deal. That’s the word this...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Fixture Shuffle, Conti Cruise, Five Men Out?, and More...
Manchester City Women are through to Continental Cup Semi-Finals after a 0-6 win away to Bristol City. Pep Guardiola’s men look to advance to the FA Cup Fifth Round with a home match against Arsenal FC tomorrow. Start your day with seven stories cultivated by your friends at Sky Blue News.
SB Nation
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme
Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal
God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
