Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
BBC

Guardiola on Arsenal, Arteta and Foden injury

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup fourth round tie with Arsenal on Friday. He was full of praise for his former assistant - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "I don’t know what my part on him was but his influence on me was massive. He was so important in helping me become a better manager."
Yardbarker

Chelsea star facing “uncertain” future, Blues ready to sanction transfer for €60m-plus

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge over the next few months. According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the 23-year-old could leave Chelsea for around €60million plus add-ons in the summer, though his performances in the Champions League in the second half of the season could be important to determining his future.
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
BBC

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison

Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard) The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador player. (Times) France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is set to tell Paris St-Germain to make a fresh move for Manchester...
BBC

Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker

Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
SB Nation

Boring, Boring Chelsea: The Predictable Tedium of Chelsea’s Attack

Maybe it was a dull, long-winded professor. You know, some nerd in a novelty tie who made Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off seem like a man who’d just chugged six Red Bulls? The kind of man whose pulse can only be set racing by the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.
CHELSEA, MA
SB Nation

Liverpool Plan New Long-Term Deal for Stefan Bajcetic

Last summer, two years after making the switch to Anfield from Celta Vigo in Spain, Stefan Bajcetic signed a new deal with Liverpool running through 2025. Just six months later and Liverpool’s breakout youngster of the season is in line for a new, improved deal. That’s the word this...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Fixture Shuffle, Conti Cruise, Five Men Out?, and More...

Manchester City Women are through to Continental Cup Semi-Finals after a 0-6 win away to Bristol City. Pep Guardiola’s men look to advance to the FA Cup Fifth Round with a home match against Arsenal FC tomorrow. Start your day with seven stories cultivated by your friends at Sky Blue News.
SB Nation

Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme

Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal

God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...

