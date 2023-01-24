Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Best Dallas Buffet OptionsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
Related
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
FLAMES LOSE TO BLACKHAWKS
The Flames fell 5-1 to the visiting Blackhawks Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary tied the game at one late in the first period but Chicago scored four straight - including an empty-netter - en route to the victory. NEED-TO-KNOW. It's a quick turnaround for the Flames, as they...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When: Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT (1930) Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX. TV: Bally...
NHL
Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line
TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blues
The Buffalo Sabres are right back at it tonight with a game against the St. Louis Blues. It's an 8 p.m. faceoff from Enterprise Center on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 7:30 on MSG. Stay tuned for lineup news and notes. Here are five things to...
NHL
Heika's Take: Positive realism and the honest truth
Dallas is 28-13-9 and in first place in the Western Conference, yet 3-9 in 12 overtime games. The Stars are battling tooth and nail with some of the Eastern Conference's best teams this week, but they're coming up short in overtime. For the second consecutive game, Dallas lost a 3-2...
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
Amerks Update | Hinostroza to make Amerks debut tonight
Vinnie Hinostroza practiced with the Rochester Americans yesterday and will make his Amerks debut tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 28-year-old forward cleared waivers last week and was assigned to Rochester. Coach Seth Appert said Hinostroza will center a line with Jiri Kulich and Lucas Rousek and likes the potential...
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
NHL
DET@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were edged 4-3 in overtime by the Red Wings at the Bell Centre. Thursday night's contest marked the return of goaltender Jake Allen, who was making his first start since January 7 after battling an upper-body injury. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly start the way Allen and...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Makar to return for Avalanche against Ducks
Bortuzzo could be back for Blues; Jarry out until after All-Star break for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Cale Makar will return for the Avalanche against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, BSW, SN 360, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Ty Smith has been re-assigned to WBS. Tokarski, 33, has appeared in two games with Pittsburgh earlier this year, going 1-1-0 with a 2.67...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: League-leading Bruins in town on Thursday
The Bolts put a 10-game home winning streak on the line Thursday against Boston. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Bruins on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 26 at Arizona
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is keeping his top two forward lines in tact for Thursday's 8 p.m. CT game against the Arizona Coyotes (BSMW, 101 ESPN), but there are changes sprinkled throughout the rest of the lineup. For starters, Josh Leivo is returning to the third line, where he...
Comments / 0