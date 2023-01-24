ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in India’s Adani Group plunged up to 20% on Friday and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that have led investors to dump its stocks. The...
US News and World Report

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Shares of India's Adani Enterprises plunged on Friday as a scathing report by a U.S. short seller triggered a massive selloff in the conglomerate's listed firms, casting doubts on the company's record $2.45 billion secondary offering. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of...
US News and World Report

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Adani Group's listed companies fell on Friday, adding to their losses from Wednesday when U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a scathing attack on the conglomerate. Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 19.2% and Adani Total Gas sank 19.1% in their biggest daily drop since mid-March 2020, while...
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Benzinga

3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields

Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
NASDAQ

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees interest rates going beyond 5% - CNBC

Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon expects interest rates to go beyond 5% as inflation remains high, he said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... there's a lot...
blockchain.news

U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Reuters

Blackstone's earnings fall 41% as assets sales slump

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc's (BX.N) fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 41% year-on-year as the world's largest manager of alternative assets said on Thursday it cashed out fewer investments across key portfolios.
OilPrice.com

Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets

Merger and acquisition activity in the United States oil and gas industry last year slumped to the lowest in 17 years as buyers became pickier. But besides being picky, they were also willing to spend, Enverus reported earlier this week. Now, Citi analysts are suggesting they may get even more generous with acquisitions. BP and Shell, the European supermajors, could become acquisition targets for their American peers Exxon and Chevron, the bank’s analysts said in a note this week, arguing that the Europeans’ stocks have been affected by attitudes towards ESG investing and the energy transition, turning them into a potential value proposition for the American supermajors.
US News and World Report

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares ended more than 1% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday as a short-seller attack on Adani Group companies triggered a selloff in its shares and of the banks, wiping off a combined $48 billion in the conglomerate's market value over two days. The Nifty...

