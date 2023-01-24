Read full article on original website
Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in India’s Adani Group plunged up to 20% on Friday and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that have led investors to dump its stocks. The...
India's Adani Slammed by $48 Billion Stock Rout, Clouds Record Share Sale
MUMBAI (Reuters) -Shares of India's Adani Enterprises plunged on Friday as a scathing report by a U.S. short seller triggered a massive selloff in the conglomerate's listed firms, casting doubts on the company's record $2.45 billion secondary offering. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of...
Adani Group Stocks Add to Losses From Short-Seller Attack
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Adani Group's listed companies fell on Friday, adding to their losses from Wednesday when U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a scathing attack on the conglomerate. Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 19.2% and Adani Total Gas sank 19.1% in their biggest daily drop since mid-March 2020, while...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields
Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Billionaire Gautam Adani Hit by Bad News
The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.
The short-seller who exposed fraud at Nikola is now targeting a conglomerate owned by the 4th richest person in the world
Following the release of Hindenburg's report early Wednesday morning, Adani Group companies lost a combined $12 billion in market value.
Clash of the titans: Billionaire activist investors are putting pressure on top CEOs who were once thought untouchable
The bear market in stocks last year has opened up a new window for aggressive activist investors. Once high-flying tech stocks and beloved brand names are subject to unfamiliar pressure from billionaire activists. Marc Benioff of Salesforce and Bob Iger of Disney are the latest high-profile CEOs to face pressure.
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees interest rates going beyond 5% - CNBC
Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon expects interest rates to go beyond 5% as inflation remains high, he said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... there's a lot...
Top Wall Street Firm Favors Big Dividend REITs for 2023: 7 to Buy Now
These seven top real estate investment trust picks from Truist Securities have among the highest yields and look like very timely ideas now for steady growth, hard asset ownership and substantial and dependable income.
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Blackstone's earnings fall 41% as assets sales slump
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc's (BX.N) fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 41% year-on-year as the world's largest manager of alternative assets said on Thursday it cashed out fewer investments across key portfolios.
SHIB Takes over Dubai with Welly Burger Joint, XRP Soars, Whales Move 336 Million XRP, If SHIB Hits $0.01, David Gokhshtein Might Do This: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes over second largest Middle East economy with Welly burger joint. According to a recent tweet by Welly’s co-founder Stefano Gugl, the SHIB-themed burger joint is looking for...
Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy for 2023?
The business could be headed for trouble in 2023.
Investors Flocked to Bonds in 2022, and BlackRock Was a Big Winner
BlackRock's wide range of investment products showed why it's the top investment manager in the world.
Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets
Merger and acquisition activity in the United States oil and gas industry last year slumped to the lowest in 17 years as buyers became pickier. But besides being picky, they were also willing to spend, Enverus reported earlier this week. Now, Citi analysts are suggesting they may get even more generous with acquisitions. BP and Shell, the European supermajors, could become acquisition targets for their American peers Exxon and Chevron, the bank’s analysts said in a note this week, arguing that the Europeans’ stocks have been affected by attitudes towards ESG investing and the energy transition, turning them into a potential value proposition for the American supermajors.
Adani Group Carnage Drives Indian Shares to Over 3-Mnth Lows
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares ended more than 1% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday as a short-seller attack on Adani Group companies triggered a selloff in its shares and of the banks, wiping off a combined $48 billion in the conglomerate's market value over two days. The Nifty...
