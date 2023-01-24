Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Tracking wintry weather potential coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After what seems a very lackluster winter season thus far, that could change as we look ahead into next mid-week. The pattern remains juiced up with several systems that pass through the region over the next seven days. This idea, coupled with colder shots of air, could coincide with some wintry weather shenanigans that try to show up during this period.
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
WCPO
'Who Dey think they gonna stop this wedding?': Northern Kentucky couple plans Bengals-themed nuptials
NEWPORT, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky couple plans on saying "Who Dey" in addition to "I do" at their Bengals-themed wedding. Ben Steely and Donna Goad are taking their love for each other — and their favorite team — to a whole new level for their upcoming nuptials. The couple's wedding invitations resemble game tickets, and when they tie the knock Feb. 11, they'll be decked out in orange and black.
Why Does 40 Degrees in Indiana Feel Cold One Day and Warm the Next?
Stories about the unpredictability of Midwest weather are legendary. A prime example- January 3rd, 2000. That's when a major cold front moved through western Kentucky and brought with it a destructive tornado. My hometown, Owensboro, was extremely hard hit. We went from nearly 80 degrees to an F-3 tornado to snow within a period of about 24 hours. It was crazy. Clearly, that's a rather extreme example of what can happen here with the instability in our temperatures here in the Commonwealth. But the truth is- our weather is all over the place this time of you.
Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey
CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
wkms.org
Ky. egg producers facing disease outbreak, inflation amid price surge
A widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is one of several reasons cited by industry experts for a surge in egg prices over the last year. Now, Kentucky poultry farmers are working to better protect their flocks from disease. This nationwide loss of chickens – one of the...
wdrb.com
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023
For collectors, hunting enthusiasts, and second amendment supporters spring is a big time of year for gun shows around the state. Whether you are in search of hard-to-find collector's items or require new hunting equipment, there is sure to be plenty to take in during any of these various shows that will be held around the Bluegrass.
Are You Purging Your Home? 8 Places To Donate In Kentucky & Indiana
It's a new year and maybe a new you and you're thinking I have to get rid of all this stuff. There are multiple organizations waiting for your items but here's what you need to know. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO. Many places have really started to evaluate what they can...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Gusty winds pull in snow chances for Thursday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Holy cow it was windy Wednesday. A few gusts topped out over 50 mph with the Blue Grass Airport hitting 55 mph around 2 p.m. Those winds will slow down tonight, but the breeze does not completely leave. Wind speeds stay howling from the west tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
